“I love Johnny Depp. I don’t wish him harm”





































Amber Heard said something that perhaps was not predictable for many people, confessing to still feel “love” for her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

In her first interview since the end of the controversial trial that sentenced her to pay damages in the amount of about 10 million euros for defamation, the actress told NBC that she does not hold any grudges against Jophnny Depp.

And he goes further: “I love him. I loved him with all my heart. I tried everything to make the relationship work”, he said. “I couldn’t. I don’t have bad feelings towards him. Those who love him will easily understand [o que estou a dizer].”

Heard also said, in the same interview, that the trial, “was an example of how social media went crazy”, and guaranteed that he will “defend every word” of his testimony until the day of his “death”.

The interview is not yet available, and will only be released next Friday.

Watch all of part two of @SavannahGuthrie‘s exclusive interview with Amber Heard, in which Heard discusses her future, fears about new defamation lawsuits and whether she still “has love” for Johnny Depp: pic.twitter.com/xr3EX9se6K — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2022