Inflation in 12 months in Argentina reaches 60.7% in May

Information was released this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses.

Consumer prices in Argentina accumulated a strong increase of 60.7% in May compared to the same month in 2021. The information was released this Tuesday (14) by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

In addition, the change in prices in May, in comparison with April, increased by 5.1%, showing a deceleration in relation to the very high monthly rates registered in the month of April (6%) and in March (6.7%). Goods last month rose 5.3% from April, while services rose 4.3%.

Among the increases registered in May, the highlights were those of the health (6.2%), transport (6.1%) and food (4.4%) sectors.

Consumer prices had accumulated a 50.9% increase last year, an acceleration from 36.1% in 2020.

For this year, the Argentine government had initially projected an annual inflation rate of 33%, but the agreement to refinance a debt of around US$44 billion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) signed in March by the government of Alberto Fernández included an inflation projection of 38% to 48%.

In addition, the most recent private forecasts collected monthly by the Central Bank indicate that inflation will be 72.6% this year and 60% in 2023.

