Intel Arc A380: See the brand’s first dedicated desktop GPU

Without much fanfare, the Intel launched the Arc A380 as its first dedicated desktop graphics card in China on Wednesday (15). The model, which had already been released on notebooks, is part of the brand’s entry-level Arc 3 line.

With a suggested price of 1030 yuan, something around R$ 780 in direct conversion, the GPU can be a strong competitor for AMD and Nvidia. On the red side, it offers 25% more performance than recent Radeon RX 6400. In the clash against GeForce GPUs, Intel’s product should rival GTX 1650.

A good feature of the Arc 380 is its 6 GB of VRAM memory GDDR6, which should make the project run heavier titles in Full HD without stuttering. The board was developed based on the architecture Xe-HPGand brings 8 Xe-Cores, 8 RT cores, base clock around 2000 MHz and TDP around 75W.

Intel has provided a graph in Chinese to explain GPU performance, and you can check the result below in the following order: Naraka Bladepoint, PUBG, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, NiZhan, Dota 2.

Neowin / reproduction

All gameplay was done in 1080p with medium quality settings, and delivered a very interesting level of performance and over 60 frames. In AAA titles, it wouldn’t be surprising to see gameplay also in the middle between 50 to 60 frames, but empirical tests are needed to confirm the power of the card.

Recently, Gunnir brand revealed a custom version of the graphics card (cover image) with higher clocks and TDP. For now, the Arc A380 is only available in China on pre-built PCs, but it will get a separate global version by September.