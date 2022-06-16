Inter beats Goiás and signs position in the G4 of the Brasileirão

Internacional is firmly in the G4 of the Brasileirão. Today (15), the team from Rio Grande do Sul won 2-1 against Goiás, for the 12th round, at the Haile Pinheiro stadium. With goals from Edenilson and Alan Patrick, Mano Menezes’ team reached 11 unbeaten games in the competition. Da Silva scored the goal for Goiás.

Colorado’s last — and only — defeat of the tournament came in the first round. Considering the Sudamericana, the invincibility reaches 16 matches. Mano Menezes, for example, doesn’t know what it’s like to lose as an Inter coach.

With 21 points, Colorado is third in the standings. Esmeraldino occupies the 15th place, with 14 points.

Goiás’ next game will be on Sunday (19), against Corinthians, away from home. Inter face Botafogo, in Beira-Rio, on the same day.

It went well: Edenilson returns with a goal

Edenilson was left out of Inter’s last match and many fans praised the team’s organization without him. But the midfielder’s answer came on the field. Right at the beginning of the game, he scored the goal that opened the scoring.

Sorry: Busts give space

The main moves of Goiás emerged using the spaces left by Fabricio Bustos, who was unable to contribute in front and was still irregular in defense.

Moses seizes chance with assistance

It’s been almost a month without playing, Moisés received a chance at Inter’s starting lineup thanks to Renê’s injury. On the field, the side had good participation and assisted Edenilson’s goal. In addition, he tried to finish on goal, was firm in the marking, and had a good performance.

A lot of blood

The first half was marked by strong disputes. And the result of so many harsh moves was bleeding. The most serious cases were Gabriel, from Inter, and Pedro Raul, from Goiás. The midfielder of the gaucho team had a blow to the nose and bled profusely. The Goiás striker hit head-on with Gabriel Mercado in an aerial ball dispute and ended up suffering a cut. Gabriel continued on the field, but Pedro Raul felt very dizzy during the break and was substituted.

Goiás game: Dangerous aerial ball

Goiás used the aerial ball as their best weapon. Mainly in corner kicks made by Elvis, the Goiás team scared the goalkeeper Daniel. Early in the game, he hit the post. After conceding the first goal of the game, Jair Ventura changed the formation, advanced more players and reached the tie in the initial stage, also in a cross, with a goal from Da Silva. In the second half, Goiás was leaked early and kept the protocol of many crosses to try to threaten. But he lost Pedro Raul, which diminished his firepower.

Inter’s game: Construction on the ground

If Goiás used the aerial ball to attack, Inter preferred creating on the ground. With passes from Alan Patrick, Gabriel and Johnny, good advances from Wanderson and the presence in the area of ​​Edenilson, the team advanced a lot in the field until opening the scoring. But the defense suffered whenever it was requested from above, until they got the equalizer. In the final stage, Inter again found the way to the goal in a well-crafted play. This time, Alan Patrick scored and gave the Gauchos control over the actions of the game.

DATASHEET

GOIÁS 1 x 2 INTERNATIONAL

Date: 06/15/2022 (Wednesday)

Place: Haile Pinheiro stadium (Serrinha), in Goiânia (GO)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

auxiliaries: Jean Márcio de Souza and Lorival Cândido das Flores (both from RN)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Yellow cards: Matheus Sales, Luan Dias, Reynaldo, Renato Jr. (GOI); Moses, Daniel (INT);

goals: Edenilson, from Inter, 8 minutes into the first half; Da Silva, from Goiás, in the 41st minute of the first half; Alan Patrick, from Inter, 2 minutes into the second half;

GOIÁS: Thaddeus; Da Silva, Reynaldo (Pedrinho) and Caetano; Diego, Matheus Sales (Auremir), Caio Vinicius (Luan Dias), Dadá Belmonte and Elvis; Pedro Raul (Renato Jr.) and Vinicius (Vitor Hugo). Technician: Jair Ventura

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Bustos (Rodrigo Moledo), Vitão, Mercado and Moisés; Gabriel, Johnny (Liziero), Edenilson, Wanderson (Pedro Henrique) and Alan Patrick (Mauricio); David (German). Technician: Mano Menezes