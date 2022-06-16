Inter beats Goiás away from home and follows the pace of the leaders of the Brasileirão

Inter proved that it is packed in the Brasileirão. With goals from Edenilson and Alan Patrick, Colorado beat Goiás 2-1 on Wednesday night, at Serrinha Stadium, for the 12th round. The result keeps Mano Menezes’ team at the pace of the leaders of Serie A: there are 16 games without losing, a third place and 21 points added. The distance to the leader Palmeiras is only one point. In the next round, Inter will face Botafogo, at 6 pm, at the Beira-Rio stadium.

The Colorado victory, even with a short score, was built naturally. Early on, at 7 minutes, midfielder Edenilson opened the scoring after a good exchange of passes. Goiás reached the tie at the end of the first stage, with Da Silva heading over the top. On the return of the second half, another goal in the beginning. Alan Patrick came free in the area to push to the back of the net and give Inter their second consecutive victory, the third in the last four games.

hesitation and fright

Unsurprisingly, Mano sent an Inter to the field with Johnny and Moisés, in the vacancies of midfielder Dourado and side Renê, in addition to promoting Edenilson’s return to midfield. Playing at home, Goiás rehearsed an initial pressure, very initial indeed. In the first minute, shirt number 10 Elvis, a rhythm player in the opposing midfield, took a corner on the post, the ball deflected on Moisés and defender Mercado prevented it from entering Daniel’s goal. From there, the game control was all colored. When he put the ball on the ground, he advanced to the Goiás area naturally.

Technical superiority quickly turned into a goal. In exchange for passes, midfielder Alan Patrick stretched out to Moisés who crossed in the measure for Edenilson to deflect to the back of the nets of the archer Tadeu. The disadvantage in the marker did not change the preferentially defensive posture of the home team. Thus, Inter had more possession of the ball and wandered through the penalty area, lacking the touch of infiltration. In crossings, Goiás scared. On a rebound, midfielder Da Silva arrived releasing the bomb and Daniel landed right in the corner. In the sequence, again from the top, midfielder Caio Vinicius appeared through the middle as an element of surprise and headed over.

The clock’s progress saw the Gaucho’s protagonism reduce in the match. However, when he could articulate from foot to foot, the chances always appeared. In a beautiful exchange of passes, winger Wanderson played for Alan Patrick’s light bar until the ball reached Edenilson. In the return, the ball was too strong and the goalkeeper Tadeu collected. From betting so much on crossings, Goiás found success. In a simple throw, Elvis crossed and Da Silva deflected it to the back of the net in the 40th minute. The tie provoked an immediate colored reaction. In the 49th minute, Edenilson received freedom in midfield. There, he advanced and released the bomb to defend the goalkeeper Tadeu, who spread the headlines and guaranteed equality for the locker room.

Early goal and control

Inter returned without exchanges for the second half. What has also not changed is the scenario of protagonism. Including a goal in the first few minutes. Wanderson broke free on the left, crossed and found David on the right. He hit the middle and Alan Patrick, unmarked inside the area, pushed into the back of the net. Goiás paralyzed in the competent marking of Inter and in its technical limitations.

At 17 minutes, almost Inter’s second. David received in the area, turned and arranged for Edenilson free on the right. He hit the middle and goalkeeper Tadeu managed to hold it without giving a rebound. Mano Menezes promoted his first exchanges in the 23rd minute. Alemão, Liziero and Mauricio went to the field in the vacancies of Alan Patrick, Johnny and David.

Inter controlled, even without the ball, the actions of the match. At 35, it was Wanderson’s turn, always very intense, to leave the field for Pedro Henrique. Defender Rodrigo Moledo returned to action in the 39th minute. Returning from injury, he replaced full-back Bustos. Goiás rehearsed a pressure in the final stretch, especially in crosses, but the colored defense was supreme in the face of attempts and guaranteed the triumph.

Brazilian Championship – 12th round

Goiás 2

Thaddeus; Da Silva, Reynaldo (Pedrinho) and Caetano; Diego, Matheus Sales (Auremir), Caio Vinicius (Luan Dias), Danilo Dadá Belmomento, and Elvis; Vinicius and Pedro Raul (Renato Júnior). Coach: Jair Ventura.

Inter 1

Daniel; Fabricio Bustos (Moledo), Vitão, Mercado and Moisés; Gabriel, Johnny (Liziero), Edenilson and Alan Patrick (Mauricio); Wanderson (Pedro Henrique) and David (German). Coach: Mano Menezes.





goals: Edenilson (7min/1°T) Alan Patrick (02min/2°T) Da Silva (40min/1°T)



Yellow cards: Matheus Sales, Reinaldo, Luan Dias and Renato Júnior (Goiás) Moisés, Liziero and Daniel (Inter)



Arbitration: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)



assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)



VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)



Place: Serrinha Stadium, in Goiânia (GO)



Date and time: 06/15, Wednesday, at 20:30.