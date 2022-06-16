iOS 16 will let you remove 4 more pre-installed apps on iPhone

One of the changes introduced by the iOS 16 beta, released during WWDC 2022 last week, was the ability to remove more Apple apps from your iPhone. The company already allowed to uninstall several software, but still restricted some considered fundamental, such as the Camera app and the Clock.

Now, the list has been expanded to 29 programs that you can delete as soon as you configure your phone, either to save space or to use a more effective alternative. Apple seems to have finally understood that its software is far from perfect and competitors may have better solutions in certain aspects.

Some apps that were not released before can now be deleted from your iPhone (Image: Bruno Salutes/Canaltech)

Check out the list of apps that can be deleted in iOS 16:

Camera

Clock

Search

Fitness

Erase whatever you want from your iPhone

It is worth remembering that even with the app deleted, some crucial features continue to run on the iPhone — such as contacts, which are linked to the Phone app. These are the apps that could already be deleted in previous iOS versions:

Files shortcuts handbag Compass Calculator Calendar House Climate Contacts Tips facetime Voice recorder iTunes Store Sticky notes Books mail maps measure Apple Music Grades News Apple Podcasts Translate Apple TV Apple Watch

The iOS 16 beta brings new features to the iPhone, fixes bugs and brings considerable performance improvements. The highlight was the customizable unlock screen, which should bring a few more options to make your phone look just like you. In addition, the company’s idea seems to have been to bring the other operating systems even closer, with iPadOS 16 and macOS Monterey 13 very similar in functional terms.

Apple is expected to release the stable system update in September, along with the new iPhone 14 cell phone line. Until then, a long road of tweaks and additions must be traveled to offer the best possible experience to fans of the Cupertino giant. .