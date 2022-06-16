iPhone 14: New mockups of the next iPhone leak

Ah, the accessory manufacturers for smartphones. What would tech fans be without their leaks? mockups in cell phones, CAD images and official measurements of unreleased models? With a few months to go until the arrival of the iPhone 14the website Apple Insider got the “mockups”/example templates from the next smartphone gives apple and made new comparisons with the iPhone 13. Check out.

iPhone 14 and its “button” camera

O Apple Insider already revealed a mockup of iPhone 13 last year. These mockups of iPhone 14 were delivered by the same source as in 2021, so the site explains that it trusts these models to be extremely identical to the real smartphones that will arrive in September.

As already speculated, there are two iPhones 6.1 inches (Normal and Max) and two 6.7 inches (Pro and Pro Max). The site highlights something already disclosed in another leak of mockup: O bump camera (camera island) is clearly larger than the series iPhone 13. Measuring with a ruler, the bump camera of iPhone 14 Pro went from 35mm to 40mm (see below for comparisons of the Pro Max). Unfortunately, the thickness of this part of the equipment was not analyzed. The 12 MP cameras of the smartphones will be replaced by 48 MP lenses.



Credits: Disclosure/Apple Insider.

The website Apple Insider also went after the greater “certainty” of the iPhones 14: the end of notch. The author of the review reinforces that it is difficult to see the “notch” on a non-functional screen, but it was possible to notice the holes in the mockups of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max (last photo in gallery). In the first and penultimate photo the mockups were placed next to a iPhone 13 (first) and iPhone 13 Pro (penultimate).

Another mockup was released by YouTuber Unbox Therapy

In your “hands on” with the mockups of iPhone 14O Unbox Therapy showed that the 14 Pro Max is approximately 1mm narrower than the 13 Pro Max. The thickness of the new iPhone has become 0.1mm larger. Other small changes are in the buttons and the size of the rear cameras. These are slightly larger, as is the camera island that went from 38mm to 40mm.

And how was this model created? We have already published here a leak of CAD images of the iPhone 14 series. Case manufacturers receive product measurements in advance for cases to be sold soon after the official launch of the cell phone. Unbox Therapy does not specify how this mockup was made, whether by a fan or a case maker sent or had the model swiped by an employee.

New on iPhone 14: without mini, with Max

Even before Apple launched the iPhone 13, there were already rumors about its iPhone 14. Apple will abandon the iPhone mini to make way for the iPhone 14 Max. This new model, with a 6.7-inch screen, was created for the manufacturer to occupy a market share dominated by rival Samsung. It will sit between the base iPhone 14 and the Pro. In the information about the 14 Max released by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there was already talk of a price of approximately US$ 900 for this model. The Pro and Pro Max lines of the iPhone 14 will get a camera upgrade, jumping from 12 MP to 48 MP. These models will also receive the technology ProMotionwhile the other models will not have this support due to the lack of production capacity of the screen suppliers.



You iPhones 14 will also be Apple’s first without a SIM card slot. From now on, only iPhones with eSIM. Apple will also sell models with an option of up to 2TB of storage. The entire new iPhone 14 line is expected to have an OLED display and a “punch hole + pill” front camera, in which the camera will be located in the punch hole and the FaceID in a pill-shaped hole on the screen, abandoning the notch of turn. This technology was already speculated for the iPhone 13 series.

The models iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will receive the new chips A16 Bionicwhile the lower models will have the A15 Bionic. The new series of iPhones must have 6 GB of RAM on all smartphones.

