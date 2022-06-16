IPTV: pirates open an appeal against a millionaire fine and will have to pay a larger amount

Admin 34 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

Members of the SetTV platform had been convicted in 2018 in the United States for providing pirated pay-TV service and appealed the court decision. Now, the result was unfavorable to them, who will have to pay an even greater fine.

At first, those responsible for the illegal IPTV, Jason LaBossiere and Nelson Johnson, would have to pay US$ 90 million to three American providers – Dish, Sling TV and NagraStar. With the new decision, released this week, the value rose to US$ 130 million – equivalent to more than R$ 600 million.

The increase in compensation is due to the discovery of new violations of the rules, which were included in the process. The court ruling demanded that the creators of SetTV not repeat the same crime.

However, in this period, LaBossiere created a new platform – ExpediteTV –, together with Sean Beaman and Stefan Gollner, to provide the same pirated closed television service. The new amount was a result of a compensation of US$ 2 thousand for each irregular signature made by the clients. As there were 65,000 users, the fine reached a total of US$ 130 million.



Most pirated movies and box office of the week [13/06/2022]





economy and market
13 June




Nintendo says that lan





Tech
08 Jun


The total amount will be divided between the three defendants, who will need to pay US$ 43.3 million each. Once again, the decision prevents them from launching new pirated IPTV platforms, as well as any act that violates copyright rules.

Until there is no further possibility of appeal, the two parties can reach an agreement out of court, in order to try to reduce the total fine.

What is your assessment of this case? Did you think the application of the new fine was fair? Join us!

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Google Duplex, technology that uses artificial intelligence arrives in Brazil

Google Duplex officially arrived in Brazil this week, a technology that uses artificial intelligence with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved