IPTV: pirates open an appeal against a millionaire fine and will have to pay a larger amount

Members of the SetTV platform had been convicted in 2018 in the United States for providing pirated pay-TV service and appealed the court decision. Now, the result was unfavorable to them, who will have to pay an even greater fine. At first, those responsible for the illegal IPTV, Jason LaBossiere and Nelson Johnson, would have to pay US$ 90 million to three American providers – Dish, Sling TV and NagraStar. With the new decision, released this week, the value rose to US$ 130 million – equivalent to more than R$ 600 million.

The increase in compensation is due to the discovery of new violations of the rules, which were included in the process. The court ruling demanded that the creators of SetTV not repeat the same crime. However, in this period, LaBossiere created a new platform – ExpediteTV –, together with Sean Beaman and Stefan Gollner, to provide the same pirated closed television service. The new amount was a result of a compensation of US$ 2 thousand for each irregular signature made by the clients. As there were 65,000 users, the fine reached a total of US$ 130 million.

















