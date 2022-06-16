Is it possible to track someone through the chat app?

The answer is yes. However, the possibility depends on the release of sharing the location via GPS. Understand.

Did you know that you can track friends and family by whatsapp? That’s right. The messenger offers its users a consultation option, through a voluntary tool that only depends on whether or not the person allows sharing via GPS.

In one of its updates, WhatsApp allowed its users to share their location in real-time so that other users can find them.

Currently, you can share the location according to three time options: 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours. The function will be activated in real time, but you need to be connected to the Internet to do the tracking.

You were curious to know how to track someone on WhatsApp, so check out the step-by-step guide on how to do it on Android and iOS below.

How to track someone on WhatsApp (Android)

First, the person you want to track needs to open the location sharing tool. To do this, simply tap the paperclip icon located in the chat message box. Then tap on the “Location” option;

The next step is to select the option “ real-time location ” and then select “Continue” in the tool preview window;

” and then select “Continue” in the tool preview window; Now, just set the location sharing time: 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours. Write a message and tap the green arrow button to enable tracking;

The person’s location will be displayed in the chat in frame format. To open the map, simply choose the option “View location in real time”. When you’re done, just follow the actions of the person you’re tracking.

How to track someone on WhatsApp (iOS)

The first step is to open the conversation window of the person you want to track. Then tap the “+” button;

After that, select the “Location” option. If GPS is disabled, enable it;

Now, tap on “Live Location” and select the time: 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours you want to share the location. If you can, write a message and send it along with the location by tapping the arrow icon;

In the same conversation window, the person you want to track can tap on the send option and “See real-time location”.

Ready. With this step by step you will be able to track a friend or family member. But, it is worth remembering that this is only possible if that friend or family member allows the sharing of the location via GPS.