“It’s important to us”; Barros ‘vetoes’ departure from reserve valued at R$ 8 million at Palmeiras

O palm trees is one of the clubs that has been shaking the market the most in recent days, especially looking for names that were approved by Abel Ferreira and that will arrive to add quality to the squad, which is already considered one of the best in Brazilian football. First on the list was Miguel Merentiel, who could be the immediate replacement after Deyverson’s departure.

In addition to the striker, this Thursday (16), Lanús, from Argentina, announced the transfer of striker José Manuel López to Verdão, who has not yet signed the 21-year-old gringo, but was already a name taken for granted. at the club in the last few days. In this way, the attack is left with several options, pleasing the coaching staff.

Although, Alviverde doesn’t just live on news, which, as a result of its protagonism, also draws the attention of other clubs, especially from outside Brazil. The one being considered to leave is Benjamín Kuscevic, but Anderson Barros tried to rule out that possibility: “I don’t think Benjamín Kuscevic will leave Palmeiras this year, he is an important player for us. He has managed to adapt well to what we want”said the director.

“I can clearly say that, at least for now, we have no formal offers for the Chilean footballer. Neither from Fiorentina in Italy nor from any club. We are happy with this squad and we don’t want to share it.”added Barros, who still praised the defender, who is currently a reserve.

“We are not used to public speaking about numbers. Chilean has a minimum termination price, established by contract. I can only say that he is a valuable player for our institution”, he explained, as published by the portal “La Tercera”. So far, the gringo has been on the field for 39 games and has given 2 assists and is valued at R$ 8 million, according to “Transfermarkt”.