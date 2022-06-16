“It’s impossible to understand”; Flamengo fans lose patience with striker and send a strong message to Landim

The forward was booed on the field for much of the second half

Flamengo won again in the Brasileirão. In Dorival Júnior’s debut at Maracanã, the Mais Querido, with goals from Ayrton Lucas and Gabigoll, beat Cuiabá 2-0 and climbed the leaderboard. With the triumph, Rubro-Negro reached 15 points and reached 9th place in the leaderboard. In addition to the goal scorers, Arrascaeta had more brilliant performance with the Flamengo shirt.

If Arrascaeta enchanted his fans once again, Vitinho once again irritated the patience of the Flamengo fanatics who went to Maracanã this Wednesday (15th). The athlete, who replaced the injured Bruno Henrique, missed everything he tried and ended up being booed whenever he touched the ball. Fans asked the board to sell the medallion as soon as possible.

“Vitinho is still wearing the Flamengo mantle is a mockery with the fan’s face. A bloodless, uncompromising guy”, said a fan. Another flamengo fanatic stated that the athlete has to be sold immediately instead of Braz and Landim considering getting rid of Bruno Henrique. Finally, another member of the crowd contested the board’s idea of ​​renewing with the striker.

“I can’t understand how this amateur and incompetent board has the intention of renewing a contract with Vitinho. He’s a player who in 4 years at Flamengo hasn’t added anything, he’s never been decisive in anything. Vito is very weak. “Hello Flamengo? Selling the excellent Bruno Henrique and keeping the very weak Vitinho and Marinho is a case of leaving Gávea in handcuffs”concluded the fan.