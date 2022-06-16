Jeez! Marcelo could move to Real Madrid rivals

Left-back Marcelo, 34, is available on the market. The player left Real Madrid after 16 years. The contract ran until the end of June 2022, but it was not renewed.. Therefore, the Brazilian can negotiate with other clubs in the world.

Marcelo, can even continue in Spain. according to the program El Partidazogives Radio Cope, Valladolid are interested in signing the Brazilian left-back.

According to program participants, Marcelo would welcome the transfer to Valladolid. That’s because his family is adapted to Spain, including his son plays for Real Madrid. So it wouldn’t be a drastic change for the player and their family members.

Valladolid is commanded by Ronaldo, a former striker, who also owns Cruzeiro, here in Brazil. The club is returning to the First Division of the Spanish Championship.

Marcelo and Real Madrid

Over 16 years at Real Madrid, Marcelo took the field 544 times. He scored 37 goals and distributed 103 assists.