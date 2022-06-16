Jennifer Aniston is criticized after controversial interview

Jennifer Aniston is facing heavy criticism online for her comments about how celebrities are doing “becoming famous for basically doing nothing”citing stars like Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and Monica Lewinsky.

During an appearance on ‘Variety’s Actor on Actor’, the 53-year-old Friends star spoke with actor Sebastian Stan about how “internet has shaped a new culture about people becoming famous”.

During the interview available in full on the website of the magazine ‘Variety’, Jennifer and Sebastian discussed the film starring Sebastian, ‘Pam And Tommy’, which tells the relationship of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and especially their sex tape, which was leaked. to the public in the 1990s, causing a major scandal.

Jennifer Aniston and Sebastian Stan for Variety Magazine. (Photo: Playback/Variety)

Speaking about the sex tape in question, Aniston spoke about internet culture at the time of the leak.

“It was right when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous,” she said. “This thing where people get famous for basically doing nothing. I mean – Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those.”

Paris Hilton’s sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon was leaked online in 2004, while there was a sex scandal surrounding former US President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky in 1998.

“I always say I feel lucky that we got a taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different – ​​more streaming services, more people”said the actress. “You are famous on TikTok. You are famous on YouTube. You are famous on Instagram. It’s almost like you’re watering down the actor’s work.”

Shortly after her comments were made public, many people on the internet began to criticize the Hollywood star, claiming that she is the offspring of “nepotism”as she is the daughter of two famous actors: Nancy Dow and John Aniston.

Seems like a very privileged perspective. Now there are more opportunities than ever for talent to rise. It isn’t always up to a big producer that may not like the way you look. Still a long way to go in terms of diversity, but more opportunities for actors is a good thing. https://t.co/VXXM1sBDfT — Xai (@xaichai) June 13, 2022

Criticism of actress Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

“Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston herself is a nepotism baby, most celebrities back then were nepotism babies and are still nepotism babies…please,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Katy Forrester of The Sun wrote: “I love Jennifer Aniston, but she doesn’t work as hard as Paris Hilton – this woman makes appearances all the time!”

Some criticisms, however, had a more measured tone: “It seems like a very privileged perspective. Now, there are more opportunities than ever for talent to grow. It doesn’t always depend on a big producer who may not like the way it looks. There is still a long way to go in terms of diversity, but more opportunities for actors is a good thing.”

So far, Jennifer Aniston has not officially commented on the criticism received.

Featured Photo: Jennifer Aniston. Reproduction / Variety