Jimi Hendrix’s penis mold enters museum collection in Iceland

The Icelandic Falls has incorporated into its collection a mold of the erect penis of legendary musician Jimi Hendrix, as an incentive to increase visits after the pandemic has stopped.

This museum houses a collection of around 400 pieces, from whale sex organs in acrylic tubes to raccoon penises in formaldehyde.

In its archives there is even a compilation of all the genitalia forms of the Icelandic handball team that won the silver medal at the Beijing Olympic Games.





Now, visitors can admire the latest piece added to the collection, a work by American artist Cynthia Albritton, who has dedicated her work to plastering rock stars’ penises.

A certificate of authenticity describes that the object is a replica of a 1968 original made of latex two years before the death of the artist, author of songs such as “Foxy Lady” and “Hey Joe”, who died of an overdose at age 27.





“This is definitely one of our most valuable pieces,” said Thordur Olafur Thordarson, the museum’s curator.

The story behind the acquisition is a fluke. An American couple who visited the museum were neighbors of the artist and told her about the Faloteca.

“They thought it would be a great opportunity for her to leave a permanent legacy,” Thordarson explained.