Jô goes back and says he is willing to take a paternity test

A day after categorically denying that he is the father of the child of influencer Maiára Quidérolly, football player Jô, ex-Corinthians, talked to the LeoDias column this Wednesday (15/6) and went back in his first position. Now, the athlete made himself available to perform the paternity test and left the situation open.

It is worth remembering that, after the column reported that Jô would have discovered that his affair, Maiára Quidérolly, would be pregnant with his child, both the player and the influencer denied on more than one occasion that the information was not correct. Maiára even stated in a conversation with our report that the father of her child is an ex-boyfriend who now lives in South Africa.

“I am outraged! That doesn’t make any sense. These people are trying to take advantage of the situation that happened last week to promote themselves. There is no basis for truth in what is being broadcast”, said Jô in a note sent to the column.

On the morning of this Wednesday (15/6), however, the athlete decided to go back and shook his head when dealing with the matter, making himself available even to carry out a DNA test on Maiára’s son.

