Jurors were upset with actress during trial

One of the jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial spoke for the first time on Thursday and criticized the actress’ claims that the jury was “hypnotized” by her ex-husband being famous and said the verdict was “unfair”. After nearly two months in Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, the jury’s decision was unanimous and in Depp’s favor. Heard calling him a “sexual abuser” was considered to be defamation. The jury also found that the actress’ accusations in the Washington Post publication were malicious.

In an interview with “Good Morning America”, the man who preferred to remain anonymous defended the jury’s decision to find her guilty because, according to him, the jurors would only follow the evidence. In addition, the jury member said that everyone was “uncomfortable” with the way Amber Heard looked at them and that the actress’ emotional outbursts made it more difficult to believe what she was saying.

“The crying, the facial expressions, the look at the jury… We were all very uncomfortable,” the man said.

During the conversation, the juror denied the allegation made by the artist that it was a “trial by social networks”. He countered the comment by claiming that three of the seven jury members do not maintain Facebook or Twitter accounts. Since she lost the trial, Heard has repeatedly suggested that Depp only won because he is “more famous and likable” than she is.

“Much of her story doesn’t add up… Most of the jury felt she was the aggressor. […] She would answer a question and she would cry and two seconds later she would freeze…”, he said. “Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears'”.

He also said he doesn’t believe the claim that Depp hit Heard.

According to the juror, one of the moments that made him believe in the innocence of the actor happened when she revealed that she had not donated the $ 7 million from the divorce settlement to charity, as the actress had publicly claimed.