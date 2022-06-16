“Knives Out 2”: Glass Onion is the title chosen for a sequel

In 2019, the murder mystery movie, “Knives Out: Everyone Is A Suspect”, was released in theaters. The film directed by Rian Johnson begins when Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), an ultra-rich mystery writer, is found dead in his home.

Soon, a private investigator named Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) arrives to interrogate the many members of Harlan’s family, as well as his nurse and close friend Marta Cabrera (Anna de Armas). The weight cast includes: Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell.

Upon its release, “Knives Out: All Suspects” quickly became a huge success, both critically and commercially. The film – which earned Johnson an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay – has a near-perfect Tomatometer score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, alongside an audience score of 92%.

Furthermore, according to the Box Office Mojo, earned over $300 million worldwide in box office sales. No wonder Netflix bought the rights to two “Knives Out” sequels for a staggering $450 million in March 2021.

As Collier points out, the new film will see Benoit Blanc solve another crime with a new set of characters. The new sequence will include: Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista and Edward Norton.

Still, as reported by Collider, filming took place in Greece in 2021. In that sense, after years of work behind the scenes, we finally know the title of the next film – and it’s intriguing.

THE Netflix paid US$450 million (€384 million) for the rights to two sequels to “Knives Out: Everyone Is A Suspect” (2019), the “Knives Out 2” and “Knives Out 3”. According to Varietythis is one of the biggest deals in the acquisition of exhibition rights made by a platform of streaming, at a time when Netflix faces increasing competition in the streaming with new rulers like HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

It is not yet known whether the two sequels will also debut in cinemas, in addition to the release in streaming on Netflix.

On June 13, the writer and director Rian Johnson took to Twitter to announce the name of the “Knives Out” sequel. According to a short teaser released by Johnson, the upcoming film will be titled “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”.

The first part of the title probably comes from the music of the Beatles of the same name “The White Album”from 1968. Likewise, “Knives Out” is the title of a song by radiohead from their 2001 album “Amnesiac”.

Seeing that the new title is somewhat unique, Johnson also gave a detailed account of her nomination process – which directly involves her admiration for the famous mystery writer. Agatha Christie. In a tweet posted before the title was announced, Johnson wrote:

“Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never steps into water creatively. I think there is a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over again, but fans know the opposite is true.”

Elsewhere on the topic, Johnson elaborated that Christie often incorporated diverse genres such as spy thriller, gothic novels, character studies, and more. Johnson continued:

“When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me at the prospect of doing more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – emulating Christie and making each movie feel like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title.”

The teaser also revealed that the film will be released later this year, sometime during the holiday season. Of course, this is in line with the release date of the first film, which hit theaters on November 27, 2019.