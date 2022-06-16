learn the step by step to pre-register online

Low-income families guarantee access to the benefits of government social programs through the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico). The registration process is getting easier, especially with much of the service available on the internet. Learn the step by step to pre-register and not be left with doubts.

Although there is the possibility of starting the service over the internet, its completion is still carried out in person at the units of the Reference Center for Social Assistance (CRAS), as these are the service points that are spread across Brazilian municipalities.

Pre-registration at CadÚnico

Among the social benefits guaranteed through CadÚnico, there is the Auxílio Brasil, as well as the Electric Energy Social Tariff and the Continued Provision Benefit (BPC).

In addition to the Federal Government, states and municipalities also use CadÚnico information to conduct public policies, that is, the registry is a database official for directing the benefits to those who actually need it most.

But attention to a detail: the fact of having CadÚnico does not guarantee automatic access to benefits. You must meet the specific criteria for each program. The fact is that, in all cases, the registry is the form of access.

Therefore, see below the step-by-step process for pre-registration online:

-Download the Cadastro Único app;

Log in with the CPF and password registered on the Gov.br portal (those who do not yet have an account on the government website must register before proceeding with the other steps);

Read the terms and click “I have read and agree”;

Go to the option “Go to pre-registration”;

All done? Now just follow the other instructions that appear on the application screen and complete the pre-registration step in CadÚnico. Then you will have to attend – within 120 days – at a CRAS unit with all the documents required to effectively complete the registration.