LG promises the best of home cinema with the new XBOOM Home Theater

Do you want to transform your living room into a movie session, a stadium grandstand or create a party atmosphere with your favorite music? This LG release might be what you’re looking for.

The new XBOOM Home Theater LHD687-FC offers powerful sound of 1250 W RMS, divided into 4.2 channels, and it also has dual sub woofers.

The specifications make the home theater reproduce sound effects such as explosions, impacts or any other that needs a more powerful bass – the filling of intense bass, in fact, is reinforced by Bass Blast technology. Custom EQs allow you to customize the audio according to the content you are consuming.

As you can see in the image above, the home theater consists of two physical boxes and a central sound set, with a piano black finish.

There is a bluetooth connection, which allows you to pair different devices and improve audio reproduction. But, who is it old school and don’t give up your physical media collection, you can use the CD and DVD player. The model also has the “Karaoke Mode”, for those who enjoy singing.

The XBOOM Home Theater LHD687-FC is now on sale on LG’s website and in major retail stores for R$2,799.