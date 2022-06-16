‘Lightyear’ and ‘Spiderhead’ are highlights of the screens on the weekend

This is the online version of this Thursday’s edition (16) of the Na Sua Tela newsletter. In the premiere edition, highlights for ‘Lightyear’, ‘Spiderhead’ and other films that arrive in theaters and streaming, in addition to a curatorship of what is worth watching. Sign up to receive the weekly newsletter. Subscriber UOL still has 10 exclusive newsletters.

“What’s there to see?” In the past, doubt existed due to the scarcity of what to watch. Today, in the age of streaming, the perspective has been reversed: there is no shortage of movies popping up here and there, whether new or old. But the question remains valid, since, with so much choice, finding what to see next has become a mission worthy of Tom Cruise.

After all, who hasn’t spent the two hours they had to watch a feature film just to browse the Netflix catalog – only to, in the end, find themselves watching “Friends” for the 987th time?

Don’t worry! From now on, Na Sua Tela will arrive on Thursdays with fresh movies in theaters and on streaming platforms – in addition to highlighting titles that, even older, deserve all your attention or are grooving around. Together, we bring you not only what is good in each production, but also what it will make you feel.

Not to mention our UOL columnists, who will appear here with their own recommendations.

Check out highlights from the first issue below – and click here to subscribe. That way, you’ll receive our tips straight to your email inbox. It’s free.

What’s new?

LIGHTYEAR

********

SPIDERHEAD

Chris Hemsworth is one of the stars of Netflix’s “Spiderhead” Image: Disclosure/Netflix

watch the trailer

Where: this Friday, the 17th, on Netflix

this Friday, the 17th, on Netflix What’s good: The new Netflix movie is a true combo of the big hits of cinema in 2022. After all, it brings the director (Joseph Kosinski) and co-star (Miles Teller) of “Top Gun: Maverick” together with the protagonist of “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Chris Hemsworth) in a story that mixes suspense, action and acid humor – which, as a bonus, poses a moral dilemma. In the film, which takes place in the near future, Hemsworth oversees a series of experiments carried out on inmates. All this is put into play when one of them (Teller) decides to rebel against this system to save another inmate.

The new Netflix movie is a true combo of the big hits of cinema in 2022. After all, it brings the director (Joseph Kosinski) and co-star (Miles Teller) of “Top Gun: Maverick” together with the protagonist of “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Chris Hemsworth) in a story that mixes suspense, action and acid humor – which, as a bonus, poses a moral dilemma. In the film, which takes place in the near future, Hemsworth oversees a series of experiments carried out on inmates. All this is put into play when one of them (Teller) decides to rebel against this system to save another inmate. What makes you feel: vulnerability, discomfort

********

LOST CITY

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt are the highlights of “Lost City” Image: Publicity/Paramount Pictures

********

SECRET FRIEND

The backstage of Vaza Jato is the focus of “Amigo Secreto” Image: Disclosure/Secret Friend

watch the trailer

Where: at the movies

at the movies What’s good: Operation Lava Jato shook the foundations of Brazilian politics – and the dissemination of messages exchanged between the then judge Sérgio Moro and the members of the task force responsible for these investigations shook the operation, in what became known as “Vaza Jato”. Three years later, the documentary “Amigo Secreto” (by director Maria Augusta Ramos, from “O Processo”) recalls these leaks from the perspective of the journalists directly involved in those events. Regardless of your political spectrum, it’s worth checking out – whether to agree or disagree with the points of view.

Operation Lava Jato shook the foundations of Brazilian politics – and the dissemination of messages exchanged between the then judge Sérgio Moro and the members of the task force responsible for these investigations shook the operation, in what became known as “Vaza Jato”. Three years later, the documentary “Amigo Secreto” (by director Maria Augusta Ramos, from “O Processo”) recalls these leaks from the perspective of the journalists directly involved in those events. Regardless of your political spectrum, it’s worth checking out – whether to agree or disagree with the points of view. What makes you feel: disappointment, disapproval

disappointment, disapproval Extra straight from Splash: ‘Vaza Jato’ documentary ignores hacker and focuses on Moro and Lula

********

THE FATHER OF THE BRIDE

Andy García in Steve Martin’s role in “Father of the Bride” Image: Reproduction/HBO Max

watch the trailer

Where: HBO Max

HBO Max What’s good: Do you remember the 1991 movie “Father of the Bride” as Steve Martin and Diane Keaton as hilarious parents of a young woman about to be married? More than 30 years later, the story is revived in a new feature film exclusive to HBO Max. The difference is that, in addition to updating the story, we have Andy García (“The Lost City”) in the role that was Martin.

Do you remember the 1991 movie “Father of the Bride” as Steve Martin and Diane Keaton as hilarious parents of a young woman about to be married? More than 30 years later, the story is revived in a new feature film exclusive to HBO Max. The difference is that, in addition to updating the story, we have Andy García (“The Lost City”) in the role that was Martin. What makes you feel: joy, affection

********

CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH: THE NEXT STEP

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” features Dakota Johnson, famous for the “Fifty Shades” trilogy Image: Disclosure/Apple

watch the trailer

Where: this Friday, the 17th, on Apple TV+

this Friday, the 17th, on Apple TV+ What’s good: Apple has become synonymous with good, albeit few, movies and series. “Cha Cha Real Smooth: The Next Step” is yet another feature film in this vein, with a sweet romantic comedy tailored to make the viewer feel good. The cast features Dakota Johnson (from “Fifty Shades of Grey”), here in the role of a more mature woman with whom a young party entertainer (Cooper Raiff, who is also the writer and director) falls in love.

Apple has become synonymous with good, albeit few, movies and series. “Cha Cha Real Smooth: The Next Step” is yet another feature film in this vein, with a sweet romantic comedy tailored to make the viewer feel good. The cast features Dakota Johnson (from “Fifty Shades of Grey”), here in the role of a more mature woman with whom a young party entertainer (Cooper Raiff, who is also the writer and director) falls in love. What makes you feel: passion, happiness

********

PLEASURE

“Pleasure” Addresses the Adult Film Industry Image: Disclosure/A24/MUBI

watch the trailer

Where: this Friday, 17th, at MUBI

this Friday, 17th, at MUBI What’s good: This is one of those controversial movies. It tells the story of a young Swedish woman who leaves her home country and goes to live in Los Angeles, USA, in search of a big dream: to become a porn star. From there, the feature-length film provokes the viewer and reveals what lies behind that not-so-innocent video that we see in the incognito tab of the browser.

This is one of those controversial movies. It tells the story of a young Swedish woman who leaves her home country and goes to live in Los Angeles, USA, in search of a big dream: to become a porn star. From there, the feature-length film provokes the viewer and reveals what lies behind that not-so-innocent video that we see in the incognito tab of the browser. What makes you feel: excitement, aversion

Tips from the UOL team

Every week we will gather nominations from UOL columnists and personalities who know a lot about cinema and entertainment. It doesn’t matter if it’s debut or classic, here you’ll have a range of suggestions from a team of stars. Come on!

Roberto Sadovski’s suggestion

MASTER OF THE SEA: THE FAR SIDE OF THE WORLD

Russell Crowe in a scene from “Master of the Seas: The Far Side of the World” (2003) Image: Disclosure

watch the trailer

Where: Netflix

Netflix What’s good: Many people thought that “Master of the Seas” would be another adventure on the seven seas like “Pirates of the Caribbean”, released in the same year. The truth is that the film with Johnny Depp does not tie the shoelaces of this masterpiece by Peter Weir, which condenses three books by writer Patrick O’Brian. During the Napoleonic Wars, Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe) pursues a French frigate of superior war power in a game of cunning and strategy. “Master of the Seas” sails smoothly in terms of action, but its true naval battle is the exploration of men who dedicated their lives to venturing into the unknown.

On your screen after “Throwing High”

“Shooting High,” Adam Sandler’s new film, is a hit on Netflix. In the production, the actor uses his comic skills to star in a story that, despite being about basketball, brings those classic overcoming elements with which we all identify. Haven’t seen it yet? Click here to check.

If you liked the feature film and want to stay in the NBA mood or check out another praised work by the actor, we have two suggestions for you:

HIGH FLYING BIRD

“High Flying Bird” Brings a More Cynical Look at the NBA Image: Playback/Netflix

watch the trailer

Where: Netflix

Netflix What’s good: Another movie that uses the backstage of the NBA to build its story, “High Flying Bird” is directed by none other than Steven Soderbergh (from “11 Men and a Secret”) and was, curiously, all filmed with iPhones. The story is about a players agent (played by André Holland, from “Selma”) who needs to look for new opportunities for one of his agents during a lockout caused by the team’s owners. With that, he ends up getting into the political and financial intricacies of the sport.

Another movie that uses the backstage of the NBA to build its story, “High Flying Bird” is directed by none other than Steven Soderbergh (from “11 Men and a Secret”) and was, curiously, all filmed with iPhones. The story is about a players agent (played by André Holland, from “Selma”) who needs to look for new opportunities for one of his agents during a lockout caused by the team’s owners. With that, he ends up getting into the political and financial intricacies of the sport. What makes you feel: uncertainty, cynicism

********

DRUNK ON LOVE

“Drunk in Love” is one of the highlights of Adam Sandler’s career Image: Reproduction

watch the trailer

Where: HBO Max

HBO Max What’s good: One of the best films of Adam Sandler’s career – where, as in “Throwing It High”, the actor’s qualities to make humor are well employed, helping to create an identification with the spectator. Here Sandler lives a lonely and shy man who finally falls in love – which is the starting point for a series of confusions.

One of the best films of Adam Sandler’s career – where, as in “Throwing It High”, the actor’s qualities to make humor are well employed, helping to create an identification with the spectator. Here Sandler lives a lonely and shy man who finally falls in love – which is the starting point for a series of confusions. What makes you feel: love, joy

To enjoy with the kids on the weekend

PARTY IN HEAVEN Image: Disclosure watch the trailer

Where: Disney+

Disney+ What’s good: Mexican culture is one of the most interesting and fascinating in the world – especially in terms of the way it views death. Even more pertinently than “Viva: A Vida é uma Festa”, “Festa no Céu” touches on this very point from the celebrations of the Día de Muertos. The animated film is directed by a Mexican, Jorge R. Gutierrez, and produced by none other than Guillermo del Toro (from “The Shape of Water”), which helps a lot in this cultural approach. In this way, we have a beautiful, engaging story that introduces a delicate subject for the little ones – death – in a beautiful and delicate way.

Mexican culture is one of the most interesting and fascinating in the world – especially in terms of the way it views death. Even more pertinently than “Viva: A Vida é uma Festa”, “Festa no Céu” touches on this very point from the celebrations of the Día de Muertos. The animated film is directed by a Mexican, Jorge R. Gutierrez, and produced by none other than Guillermo del Toro (from “The Shape of Water”), which helps a lot in this cultural approach. In this way, we have a beautiful, engaging story that introduces a delicate subject for the little ones – death – in a beautiful and delicate way. What makes you feel: love affection ******** New movie channel on UOL Play

UOL Play launches the new Sony Movies channel in Brazil; know more

Click here to access, learn about and subscribe to UOL Play