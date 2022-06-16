LoL: Nilah, new champion, has leaked abilities; see | lol

Shortly after the release of Bel’Veth, YouTube channel Big Bad Bear, which specializes in leaks of information about League of Legends, announced the addition of a new champion to Riot Games’ MOBA. This is Nilah, a character created to be used as a sniper and who has a whip as a weapon. In addition, leaks revealed her abilities (see details in this article) and that the first skin will be part of the star guardians. There is still no official information or confirmed release date for Nilah.

Star Guardian Nilah

According to the leaks, Nilah belongs to the Marai, a tribe of vastaya who inhabit the seas west of Mount Targon. At some point in her story, the character will have a connection with Nami, who belongs to the same tribe as the new champion. Nilah’s main weapon is a whip, an instrument confirmed by Riot Games in the planning of releases for 2022.

Nilah is a melee (hand-to-hand) marksman of the fighter rank, similar to Yasuo, Yone, and Bel’Veth.

Check out Nilah’s leaked abilities:

Passive – Iridescent Inertia: Nilah’s attack speed scales slowly (only 0.3), but her total number increases when she gets six stacks. Excessive attack speed after cap is converted into additional damage in basic attack.

Q – Pearl Cut: Nilah does a small dash in the direction of the target and increases the strength of her next basic attack, hitting enemies twice. The attack creates an arc effect around the chosen target and marks all nearby enemies. After a period of time, the mark explodes and the damage scales based on the number of enemies marked.

Passive Effect: after using any ability, the next three basic attacks deal additional damage. The third attack in this sequence deals increased damage and restores 50% of Pearl Cut’s cooldown.

W – Tide Bubble: Nilah launches a bubble of water in the indicated direction. Upon hitting an enemy or terrain, the bubble explodes and damages and slows enemies hit. This creates a cloud of fog that slows and extends around enemies and terrain hit in the initial burst. Lasts for 10 seconds, but dissipates 4 seconds after the first friendly champion enters your area. Enemies are unable to auto-attack champions within the mist.

E – Reluctant Friendship: Nilah launches her whip at the target, creating a chain between her and the first enemy hit for 4 seconds. The chain breaks if the distance exceeds 1000 units.

Second Activation: The whip can be extended again in the chosen direction to connect Nilah to another opponent or the land. If this happens, a new chain is created connecting the two targets and allows using the “E” again.

Third activation: Pressing “E”, Nilah pulls the two chained enemies towards each other, dealing damage and slowing targets. If enemies are champions, they are stunned when they collide. When holding “E”, Nilah is also pulled towards the first chained enemy.

A – Promise of the Ocean: Nilah channels for a while, creating a circular arena in the chosen region for 7 seconds or until she leaves the area. Nilah can attack any target within the area regardless of distance. Enemies that try to leave are pulled back in (can only happen once for each enemy). While Nilah is within the area, gains movement speed and ignores unit collision.