‘Lost City’, with Sandra Bullock, is on streaming – 06/15/2022 – Illustrated

In “The Lost City,” Sandra Bullock is a romance adventure writer, and Channing Tatum is the model that graces the covers of her books. This unlikely duo goes on an adventure after she is kidnapped by a millionaire and ends up on a mysterious island.

With good jokes and no pretense, this action comedy still has Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt in the cast.

For purchase or rent on multiple platforms, 14 years

The Bride’s Father

Filmed several times, the story of the father anxious about his daughter’s wedding gets a Latin flavored version, set in Miami and starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan.

HBO Max, 12 years old

Love and Anarchy

In the second season of this Swedish comedy series, one of the most daring on the platform, consultant Sofie receives bad news, which shakes her career and her relationship with Max, her young lover.

Netflix, 16 years old

To infinity and beyond

This documentary shows how Pixar animators created the human version of Buzz Lightyear to star in an animated feature, from the puppet of the same name — one of the protagonists of the “Toy Story” franchise.

Disney+, free

Dyakuyu – War Fugitives

Produced by the team of “Jornal da Record”, with script by Catarina Hong and direction by Pedro Veloso, this documentary records the drama of Ukrainians who left their country because of the war with Russia.

PlayPlus, free

crossed lines

Does knowledge make someone better? The journalist Thais Oyama and the philosopher and columnist of Sheet Luiz Felipe Pondé debate the issue, and still question what is really considered knowledge by society.

Culture, 10pm, 10 years

Remote Builds

Premiere of the sixth season of the show that shows how houses were built in inhospitable places, such as the edge of a volcano in Hawaii.

Discovery, 11:10 pm, and Discovery+, 10 years