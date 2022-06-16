Love and Thunder confirms classification, and with unprecedented detail in the MCU

In an official statement, the MPA confirms that Thor: Love and Thunder received the traditional PG-13 rating in North America.

According to the description provided by the agency, this film brings “intense sequences of science fiction violence, language, suggestive material, and partial nudity.”

The latter is likely in reference to the scene seen in the official trailer, where Zeus ends up accidentally removing the Thunder God’s robes, leaving him stark naked in front of the audience.

This is the first Marvel Studios production to feature partial nudity in Motion Picture Association notices.

It is worth remembering that, despite the expectation for the continuity of the franchise, Taika Waititi recently stated that he still does not think about a possible fifth film.

‎”I don’t think of it as part of a new trilogy, because every time I make a movie, all that goes through my head is, ‘I’ll never do that again…’ because they’re so difficult. I think that way for any movie, and I’ve been able to work on eight so far (in my career).”

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.