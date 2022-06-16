Lula about drone that threw feces at militants: ‘Canalha’

Lula participates in the first event with the presence of Alexandre Kalil (PSD), pre-candidate for the government of Minas (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

“A scoundrel who uses a drone to throw dirt on men, women and children is not a normal human being”, declared former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), this Wednesday (15/6), in Uberlndia. , in Tringulo Mineiro, during its first event with the presence of Alexandre Kalil (PSD), pre-candidate for the government of Minas.

“What we saw here cannot be a normal human being. I never made an enemy in the country. The proof of this is that Alckmin was my opponent in 2006; in 2022, be my deputy. He is a democrat”, declared the PT.