Lula about drone that threw feces at militants: ‘Canalha’

“A scoundrel who uses a drone to throw dirt on men, women and children is not a normal human being”, declared former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), this Wednesday (15/6), in Uberlndia. , in Tringulo Mineiro, during its first event with the presence of Alexandre Kalil (PSD), pre-candidate for the government of Minas.
“What we saw here cannot be a normal human being. I never made an enemy in the country. The proof of this is that Alckmin was my opponent in 2006; in 2022, be my deputy. He is a democrat”, declared the PT.
Kalil says protesters “sent what they like, poop and pee”
Pre-candidate for the government of Minas Gerais, Alexandre Kalil (PSD) harshly criticized those responsible for throwing smelly substances at militants who were waiting for an event between him and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).
“Minas Gerais doesn’t receive anyone like that. This, here, is very new. We know how to receive with good coffee and cheese bread. They send what they like: poop and pee”, he said, at an event at a university center in Uberlândia.
All over Uberlandia, supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spread posters in favor of the president and against Lula.
“Stay with billboards, coc and pee. Let’s give the vote to President Lula”, countered the former mayor of Belo Horizonte.