Madame Web: Dakota Johnson talks about the cast of the spinoff of the Spider-Man franchise

Madame Web will arrive bringing new names into the Marvel, however, it looks like we don’t need to worry, as it seems, the cast will feel in good company. We can hope for a lot of harmony, after all, Dakota Johnson seems confident in the production and in his co-stars. By the way, below we can check out what she said about the production and the cast:

‎”Some people from Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I Okay? are entering Madame Web with me. It’s okay, don’t worry. It’s fun to be able to start creating a real team that makes high quality movies.”

She also talked about what she expects from the production:‎

“I think, having experience at all scales of film, I can maybe bring some things from the small films to the big films that I want to see in them, you know? I really love seeing large-scale movies that still have heart in them.”

The franchise derivative Spider manwill debut in July 7, 2023 with Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor and Sydney Sweeney. By the way, in the direction we will have SJ Clarkson.

History – Madame Web

By the way, below we have a little more about the history of the production:

“Cassandra Webb is also known as Madame Webb, she was born in Oregon. She is paralyzed and mutated. She is also the grandmother of Charlotte Witter, the fourth Spider-Woman. She was also once the leader of the Spider-Women team and, with her telepathy, has already helped Spider-Man a lot. Near death, she was brought back to youth and cured of her illness. After Dynasty M, where she worked for SHIELD, she got old again. This could be the effect of the Decimation.”

Anyway, we will keep an eye on all the news of the film. By the way, looking forward to the new production?

