Maiára Quiderolly goes back and says she is pregnant with a striker

Influencer Maiára Quiderolly, who yesterday denied that she was expecting a child from striker Jô, shared a video in which she goes back and says she is pregnant with the former Corinthians player.

“I saw my son’s father available to do a DNA test, as if he didn’t know that he is my son’s father. I listened to everything he said, I did everything he wanted. Totally pressured, especially because he had a public career,” he vented in a video shared on Instagram.

“Even because I wasn’t with him anymore, we were separated when he came back with his wife. I found out I was pregnant later. I wouldn’t keep quiet, because he implies that I don’t know who the father of my child is”, added Maiára in the interview. sequence.

According to the influencer, the agreement with the attacker was to publicly deny paternity so they could deal with the matter discreetly. However, she was angered after the attacker admitted to the possibility of taking a DNA test.

“If he had denied it and lived quietly, we would do everything privately and each one would live in my life. But that wasn’t it, he tried to clean his image and f*ck my image”, followed the influencer.

She claims that she was constantly sought out by the attacker even after the relationship ended. “I can prove it if he says it’s a lie. He wouldn’t leave me alone for a second even when he was in another relationship, he said I still loved him.”

“It was difficult to listen to the person say they love you and then let go of it. He knew the risks, had the vasectomy undone and continued to have normal relationships with me. We had conversations about it,” he pointed out. Maiara Quiderolly.

Image: Playback/Instagram

Image: Playback/Instagram

The influencer admits that he was wrong to get involved with Jô when he was still married, but said he was never sure if he was separated or not because of the constant forgiveness to the attacker in the relationship. “I got pregnant under my roof, in my house. It wasn’t on the street,” she concluded.

In addition to showing conversations with Jô and Claudia, the athlete’s wife, Maiára reinforces that she did not like the way she was exposed. “People who know us are saying it wasn’t necessary to do this, but no one has seen my side.”