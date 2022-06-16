Marvel Lawyer Reveals What Happens When Actor Gives Spoilers

A former Marvel attorney explained what can happen when an actor or crew member spoils an unreleased movie or series.

Over on Reddit, Paul Sarker decided to answer some fan questions about how the legal side of things works in MCU.

“Yes, that would likely be a breach of contract and you could be sued, damages would be difficult to define in the abstract, but it would be a very stressful thing to deal with! Leaking something would burn a bridge and be a breach of agreement. Also, everything is watermarked so they can trace it back to someone. And more importantly, why would you want to eliminate your chance of being in the MCU or television canon? There is a general plan behind all these things. If you break a contract, in addition to being sued, they may terminate it or withhold some payment. It’s not worth the risk.”

the next movie from Marvel coming to theaters is Thor: Love and Thunder, slated for release on July 7.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”