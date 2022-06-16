Meeting with Ronaldo: Zema’s secretary says cost with Mineiro worries

Ronaldo’s meeting with the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, has fueled rumors that the state may start talks with Minas Arena, the administrator of Mineiro, to propose adjustments to the concession contract that runs until 2037.
like the supersports revealed in April, since 2013 the government of Minas Gerais has already transferred Minas Arena more than R$ 1 billion (R$ 1,020,111,285.37) for the contract for the reconstruction and administration of the Mineiro stadium. In January alone, the administrator received R$ 6,786,642.11 from public coffers.
Break with Minas Arena?
“The government is based on respecting contracts and respecting its commitments. Paying civil servants on time, paying the municipalities on time and paying their partners on time. So, any change in the contract has to be done in a negotiation process. the idea. If it moves forward, if it has any idea in this regard, always make an agreement with Minas Arena”.
According to the secretary, in addition to the transfers that have already exceeded R$1 billion Minas Arena, the state of Minas Gerais will still have to disburse between R$600 million and R$1 billion to the concessionaire by 2037.
Conversations with Cruise
“The discussions are very preliminary. As Ronaldo mentioned, this was a courtesy visit. But as this topic was even covered in the media, naturally this was dealt with. But the conversations now tend to evolve, not only on the Mineiro issue, but in terms of other topics. Cruzeiro said it wants to develop many important social partnerships, using the brand, this was a relevant topic of our meeting and we need to keep talking”.
“(The meeting was) very positive. Cruzeiro, in command of Ronaldo, is bringing new investments to the state. We know, this has been a policy to facilitate investment, to facilitate income generation for the state, and Cruzeiro is a company. The governor has already attracted R$ 280 billion. So, if we can attract more investment to the state, so much the better”, concluded Marcato.