Meeting with Ronaldo: Zema’s secretary says cost with Mineiro worries

Ronaldo’s meeting with the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, has fueled rumors that the state may start talks with Minas Arena, the administrator of Mineiro, to propose adjustments to the concession contract that runs until 2037.

like the supersports revealed in April, since 2013 the government of Minas Gerais has already transferred Minas Arena more than R$ 1 billion (R$ 1,020,111,285.37) for the contract for the reconstruction and administration of the Mineiro stadium. In January alone, the administrator received R$ 6,786,642.11 from public coffers.

“The state has put all the accounts of this Public-Private Partnership contract up to date. until a signal that we make so that new contracts, there are interested and are respected. Today, the state spends between R$ 7 million and R$ 11 million for month with this payment from Mineiro. The partnership with Minas Arena has been very positive, but we are concerned about having this cost. This is a high cost. We are always looking for ways to try to reduce this cost”, said the secretary, without give details if Cruzeiro SAF could enter as a partner from an eventual adjustment to the concession contract. Break with Minas Arena?

Marcato was asked if there was any chance of the state breaking away from Minas Arena and assured that any changes would be consensual. “The government is based on respecting contracts and respecting its commitments. Paying civil servants on time, paying the municipalities on time and paying their partners on time. So, any change in the contract has to be done in a negotiation process. the idea. If it moves forward, if it has any idea in this regard, always make an agreement with Minas Arena”.

According to the secretary, in addition to the transfers that have already exceeded R$1 billion Minas Arena, the state of Minas Gerais will still have to disburse between R$600 million and R$1 billion to the concessionaire by 2037.

“As I said, nothing has been defined yet. And the conversation with Minas Arena is always constant. We have a good relationship with Minas Arena, and we keep payments up to date. Of course, there are previous liabilities that remain, but we have already resolved a lot,” he said. Conversations with Cruise