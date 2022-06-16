Mega Millions draws R$ 1.3 billion prize this Friday (17/6)

The United States Mega Millions lottery will draw on Friday night (June 17) a prize of US$ 273 million or more than R$ 1.3 billion.

Fortunately, as US law does not prohibit a foreigner or tourist from winning US lottery prizes, it is perfectly legal for Brazilians to take home the long-awaited $273 million jackpot by purchasing official Mega Millions tickets online at TheLotter.

TheLotter is a global lottery ticket courier service that uses local agents in the United States and other countries to purchase official lottery tickets on behalf of thousands of customers around the world.

Adrian Cooremans, spokesperson for theLotter, explains why the lottery has caught people’s attention. “US lotteries attract huge numbers of players from all over the world when jackpots have values ​​like this. And yes, the amount is astronomical. If there is a winner this weekend, that person will be richer than a movie star or a CEO,” he says.

3 steps to play for the $273 million prize pool

For US lotteries, TheLotter offers the opportunity to play with a single line for a price of under $5:

1. Go to TheLotter’s Mega Millions page and choose your lucky numbers: 5 main numbers and an additional number.

two. Click “Play” at the bottom of the screen. TheLotter’s local US representatives will purchase the official ticket on behalf of the player, who will be able to see it scanned into their personal account prior to the draw.

3. Upon winning, the player is notified by email or text message and will be able to enjoy the prize in full, 100% commission-free.

If the player wins prizes of less than $200,000, the money will be deposited directly into the bank account. If you hit the Mega Millions jackpot, the company will cover all travel expenses to receive the prize and the player won’t have to worry about a thing.

Millions of players have already won!

In nearly 20 years of history, TheLotter has built a proven reputation with over $105 million paid out to approximately 7 million winners worldwide, including Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Mexico, Canada, Russia , Australia, Iraq and Spain, among others.

TheLotter has many success stories, with players who have become millionaires by playing the lottery online, such as AD, a pensioner from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida lottery.

next draw

The next United States Mega Millions draw will be on the night of Friday, June 17th, with a guaranteed jackpot of $273 million.

You can also play and even win the huge Mega Millions jackpot! If someone from Panama won an amazing prize in one of the American lotteries after having bought official tickets online at TheLotter, a Brazilian could win too! You just need to take the first step and play, anything is possible!

If you need more information on how to play Mega Millions Brazil, visit TheLotter website. Good luck!

