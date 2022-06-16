Mineirão or Betim? Cruzeiro sees its own home after pilgrimage and controversies | cruise

New stadium in Betim or effective participation in the administration of Mineirão? Possibilities that have arisen for Cruzeiro in recent days, and that are part of the current management’s desire to have better conditions in games as home team. The negotiations, still in the embryonic stages, could mean the end of the “pilgrimage” that the team has had in recent years.

Regarding Gigante da Pampulha, the public-private partnership contract between the Government of Minas and Minas Arena (administrator of the stadium) runs until 2037 – with the possibility of renewal until 2045. Any modification or breach of the agreement would have bureaucratic and judicial obstacles, in addition to a high cost for the cruise. A more crooked path to the club.

Regarding the stadium to be built in Betim, which is 30 km from Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro would not have costs in the construction of the stadium, in addition to having an estimated gain of R$ 150 million. It is a long-term project, since the opening is scheduled for 2024 and would still depend on the approval of the control bodies. In addition, it would demand more from Cruzeiro’s logistics and the displacement of part of its fans.

– To build this stadium, we calculated 24 months. As of July 2024, we have a schedule to deliver the stadium to Cruzeiro (or other interested parties). Cruzeiro’s decision, the sooner it happens, the better. Because for investors there would be a slightly larger format of what we are doing – that is what the city’s mayor, Vittorio Medioli, is about.

Cruzeiro fans have considered Mineirão their home since 1965, when the stadium was inaugurated. It was the stage of conquests of the Brasileirão, the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores. It received crowds even in the Mineiro Championship game. But the club’s relationship with the stadium has been “souring” for 10 years, shortly after its reopening.

Since the stadium was renovated for the 2014 World Cup, in 2010, the responsibility for managing the Gigante da Pampulha is Minas Arena, through a public-private partnership with the Government of Minas Gerais. The controversies between the company and Cruzeiro have been going on since 2013, going through the administrations of Gilvan de Pinho Tavares, Wagner Pires de Sá, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues and, now, Ronaldo.

In the final of the Campeonato Mineiro that year, there was the first friction. Atlético-MG used to play games at Independência, and Cruzeiro had a 25-year contract with Minas Arena for Mineirão. It turns out that, after the State final, won by the rival, the alvinegro anthem was played by the Gigante da Pampulha sound system, which also played a video on the big screens.

The attitudes irritated Gilvan de Pinho Tavares, then president of Cruzeiro, who also claimed that clauses in the contract were not being fulfilled. Before another classic, but for the 2013 Brazilian, the Cruzeiro complaint was about the fees for the Mineirão operation. At the time, Cruzeiro said it would not make the payment. due to amounts not being charged from Atlético-MG in the Libertadores final, days before.

In 2018, the reason for the friction was the banner written “Toca da Raposa 3”, extended in the central bleachers of Mineirão. At the time, a video game producer named the stadium as Toca da Raposa 3 in the game, angering Minas Arena, which notified the club and producer. Cruzeiro and the administrator reached an agreement, and the track began to be displayed in another location.

In April 2019, Cruzeiro was notified by Minas Arena for a debt in excess of R$20 million, related to the contract signed six years earlier. In June of that year, the contract was terminated due to debts, and the club lost several privileges it had for the use of the stadium. Since then, the use has been negotiated game by game by Cruzeiro, and there was an agreement to pay the debt in court.

The end of the contract signed in 2013 caused Cruzeiro to lose preference in relation to events at the stadium. For this reason, in recent years, the club stopped playing at Mineirão on some occasions due to musical shows, as happened this year, against Grêmio, in Série B, and against Remo, in the Copa do Brasil.

Games in other stadiums

And these matches outside the Gigante da Pampulha took place frequently in recent years. And not only for on-site events, but also because the club considers that the amounts charged by Minas Arena are currently out of the norm.

Due to cost containment, Cruzeiro played five final games as home team, in the 2020 Series B, at Independência. At the time, the public was banned from going to stadiums because of Covid-19. Last year, with fans free, the club also played games at Independência, for the same reason, returning to Mineirão in the final two rounds, one of them to say goodbye to Rafael Sobis.

Cruzeiro also sent games at Arena do Jacaré, in Series B last year. The central reason was the fact that the city hall of Sete Lagoas has fewer restrictions on the presence of the public in the midst of Covid-19, but the financial side also weighed in the decision.

While the situations are not defined, Cruzeiro continues to send games at Mineirão, negotiating with Minas Arena every match. With Independência, the situation is similar. It is worth remembering that América-MG is negotiating with the Government of Minas to take over the administration of the stadium.