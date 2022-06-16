Missing, Mister Teen left a note with a dramatic message for his mother

Published on 06/15/2022, at 17:01 Reproduction / Instagram BNews newsroom

Eduardo dos Santos Silva, 23, disappeared this past Sunday (12) and left a mysterious note for his mother. The young man is known for being Mister Teen in 2020, from Joinville. The last time he was seen was wearing a red coat and black pants.

Mister Teen is a Nutrition student and lives in the Vila Nova neighborhood, in the West Zone of Join Ville, with his mother, Cândida da Silva. According to her, the boy never went without news, but she observed that her son’s behavior was reclusive and discouraged.

Cândida gave an interview to the ND Mais portal, and she gives details about the day of her disappearance. Both were at home during the Sunday and Eduardo appeared to be normal, however, when she went up to her room and came back, the young man was no longer there.

Read more on our website

In images released by RIC TV, the note read: “I know I said few times, I love you mommy, since I was little I cried in silence. Forgive me”. The mother said that she had barely read the note and had already called the police. Then, she discovered that the young man would have asked for an app car to go to the Piraí bridge.

The Mountain Rescue Group (GRM) was activated through the Joinville Volunteer Fire Department to help the Civil Police search. Edward was not found until then.

Follow BNews Tiktok and stay on top of the news.