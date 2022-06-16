Movies ‘Lightyear’ and ‘Until Death: Surviving is the Best Revenge’ debut in theaters in Boa Vista | Roraima

“To infinity and beyond”, that’s the mantra of the most well-known astronaut toy on movie screens, “Lightyear”. The film opens this Thursday (15) in theaters in Boa Vista. In addition to him, the feature “Until Death: Survival is the Best Revenge” also premieres in the capital.

Buzz Lightyear appeared in the “Toy Story” film franchise, the character emerged as the representation of a space hero. With the success, the movie “Lightyear” marks Buzz’s return to theaters and will show the origin and adventures that this astronaut went through on his space mission.

Already the thriller film “Until Death: Survival is the Best Revenge”, has the participation of actress Megan Fox. She plays “Emma”, a woman who must fight two assassins after losing her husband.

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy in Toy Story (1995). Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after a test flight of the spaceship causes him to go to a hostile planet and be stranded 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he discovers that many years have passed since his test flight and that the descendants of his friends, a group of ambitious recruits, and their charming robot companion cat , Sox.

Till Death: Survival is the Best Revenge

With a marriage in turmoil, Emma goes to an isolated house with her husband to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, but a very strange situation happens, her husband dies and she is left handcuffed to his body, as part of a plot of revenge. Unable to free herself, she has to survive as the two assassins arrive to finish her off.

