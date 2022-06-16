Ms actress. Marvel gets scolded by MCU boss

Iman Vellani has already proved to be a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the Ms. Marvel ended up getting a scolding from Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios for watching WandaVision on mobile.

Kevin Feige, who was on the set of the series, suggested that perhaps the rising Marvel star should watch the shows on television when he has the time, rather than watching them on his phone.

“I’m gonna tell you a secret. Kevin Feige got mad at her for watching WandaVision on her phone,” Vellani’s co-star Saagar Shaikh told Marvel.com. “He said something like, ‘They’re not made for phones! Watch it on TV!’”

Actress Zenobia Shroff added that there was even a moment in an episode of WandaVision that had Vellani falling to the floor in excitement.

“She was on her iPad between takes,” Shroff told the site. “WandaVision came out, and while she was watching it she said ‘What?’ out loud and she fell to the floor because she was so excited about what she had just seen. I don’t know what it was. I didn’t want to interrupt. But yes, she is very excited. She’s a fangirl.”

Ms. Marvel is on Disney+

Kamala Khan is known as Captain Marvel’s biggest fan. Unexpectedly, the girl gains powers through a bracelet and begins to act against crime.

The series by Ms. Marvel is linked with WandaVision and Captain Marvel 2, or The Marvels.

The heroine will be in the long-awaited Marvel movie. At the same time, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who appears in WandaVision, also returns in the sequel.

The Disney+ series tells the origins of Ms. Marvel. Brie Larson is expected to appear as Carol Danvers.

Ms. Marvel has already premiered on Disney+, with new episodes on Wednesdays.

