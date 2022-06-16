Nerd Tag: 16 Movies to Watch on Valentine’s Day – Column – Spotlight

It’s Valentine’s Day (a,e), and well, not every couple is going to buy a gift, or go out on a romantic date or like to do these things – and if not, it’s because they’re both broke.

For those more homely we have the old sofa option, with the latest streaming combo. Why not a good movie with a snack kit and a warm blanket for the night? The perfect environment.

Usually some couples hate romance movies, or comedy, especially the two together, so not only to stay in the “cute-cute” of these romantics, I prepared some indications to spend the night with your love in a relaxed way.

1 – Red Alert (2021)

There are couples who love action, who doesn’t? If you like robberies, crimes, very audacious thugs and loud laughs? I recommend this movie. Because think with me, a film with Gal Gadot is already one thing, now with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

When an FBI agent known as John Hartley, who, after an Interpol alert is faced with a robbery, is forced to team up with Nolan Booth, a historic art thief, to capture the world’s greatest art thief: Sarah Black

If you want to know more, visit the Netflix catalog

2 – 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Look, this is from the Afternoon Session, who never watched it, right? Shall we miss you and see some of this couple again? A real Tamed Shrew if I may say so, because while Bianca Stratford is eager to date, her sister doesn’t care much about it, except that in order to have a thing with someone, she needs to get Katharina (Julia Stiles) to date, and for that Cameron, in love with Bianca hires Patrick (Heath Ledger) to charm her. Will this work?

Movie available on Disney Plus.

3 – Mr. & Mrs Smith (2005)

Angelina and Brad may not be a couple anymore, but this movie is sure to be good for Enemies and a sexy game of love and power. Being married and being hired assassins is not an easy thing to reconcile, especially between Jane (Angelina Jolie) and John (Brad Pitt), but everything changes when both employers send them both on the same mission.

4 – Single (2020)

Dineo (Fulu Mugovhani) is looking forward to getting married, and when I say that I mean it. One week of dating she’s already taking her stuff home from her new boyfriend and the next she’s getting all her stuff at work. complicated no?

Some may not like this recommendation, but for those in need of love, and who live in and out of relationships as they change clothes, this movie will make you review your concepts about relationship a little, and if really being with someone is really the right thing to do. for you.

Available on Netflix

5 – Mega-Romantic (2019)

Oh no, comedy again? Maybe I have a good crush on romantic comedies, why not? Also, imagine that your life is going bad and everything in it is going wrong, when suddenly, after being beaten up during a robbery you wake up in a surreal world where everything is a true cliché of musicals and romance? That’s about it.

Available on Netflix

6 – The Last Love Letter (2021)

Imagine that you find a love story in letters in the past, and you decide to go after these senders and understand what happened and put them together, not just that, during this search you end up finding your own love?

It’s for those who are prepared to shed some tears and suffer a little, if you watched My First Love, I believe this movie is what you and your partner will enjoy watching.

Available on Netflix

7 – Life in a Year (2020)

Imagine that the love of your life has only one year to live. What would you do? Trying to look for ways to prolong her life longer? Not. Daryn (Jaden Smith) knowing this, makes the last year of her girlfriend, Isabelle (Cara Delevingne) everything they would live in a life together.

Based on the book The Last Love Letter, by Jojo Moyes (the one that only makes you buy tissues), for the suffering romantics, I nominate you to watch it with paper and pen, so that at the end you can start hiding your love letters for someone in 50 years find and come to you.

8 – Divergent (2014)

Imagine that you have come of age and now you have to choose which Faction you want to go to: Audacity, Abnegation, Erudite, Candor or Friendship. After taking a test – almost as terrible as an Enem test – you will know which district presents you the most, but you are not obliged to choose it, so Tris (Shailene Woodley) ends up making her choice and finds herself facing an environment very different from her peaceful life, amid so many struggles and training in her new home, she needs to find the courage and strength to go through these tests.

For those who like Dystopia and Action, you have to watch a little about the story of Tris and Four during the dangers and disputes between the factions and the deviants. I recommend reading the books as well – except for the last one, this one you should definitely stick to only in the movie.

Available on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Star+

9 – The Girl on the Train (2016)

Certainly another movie that will ask a lot about why I recommended it, and I recommend watching the first version, because it manages to bring many elements faithful to the book. Well, the reason for the recommendation is: Imagine that a married woman with a possible “happy” life has disappeared and the only person who saw her last is Rachel (Emily Blunt) a divorced, unemployed and alcoholic woman who passes by train every day. days in front of your house by train.

Note: This movie was also inspired by your gossiping neighbors who want to know about other people’s lives.

Available on: Amazon Prime and Star+

10 – Blue is the Warmest Color (2013)

On a journey of discovery, Adéle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) discovers that her first love is a woman, and she doesn’t quite know how to deal with these unrelenting feelings about the blue-haired girl Emma (Léa Seydoux).

Available on Youtube and Apple TV

11 – Rua do Medo (2021)

This should be in the horror session, right? Perhaps, I highly recommend it for many reasons, the teen footprint, the way in which the elements of each era and how the scenarios fit together. But for those who watched the three films – and I nominate you to see them on the same night – it’s that all the things that happen happen because of a couple, now if you want to know more, you have to watch it.

In 1994 the small town of Shadyside, again goes through a wave of murders, and in the meantime Deena (Kiana Madeira), and his ex-girlfriend Sam (Olivia Scott Welch) along with their friends find themselves the target of several masked killers, and will do anything to survive.

12 – Bloody Wedding (2019)

Look, this is that movie you wonder if it’s a hint to make you think straight, ABOUT FIVE TIMES, before getting married. Because you never know when on your “pre-wedding” night your husband’s family will play a game in which they have until dawn to kill you. Quite fun isn’t it?

Let the games begin.

Available on Star+

13 – Gabriel’s Hell (2020)

Forget Fifty Shades of Gray and 360 Days, because in terms of production and romance this saga excels, it’s intriguing, twisted and sexy.

Imagine that the guy you like is your college literature professor? And that he knows you but doesn’t remember you. Well, ladies and gentlemen, here we are going to live a story that will bring many elements about the book The Divine Comedy, which will make you want to read not only the writer’s book but also Dante’s.

So the films are interesting, and they brought almost all the elements of the book, and even the delicate and unbearable Julia form, – because yes, she is a porcelain character and very naive, which doesn’t let me down, the actress managed to bring it very well this way of hers.

The films are very long, some are up to two hours long, but whoever watched Bridgerton, Gabriel and Julia’s films, will be like papaya with sugar.

I guarantee that if you had this teacher, you would have already finished your cbt.

Available on Passionflix

14 – The Huntsman and the Ice Queen (2016)

To understand about the story, you have to watch Snow White and the Huntsman – and no, they don’t get together – the second film brings many approaches to the concept of love, pain, loss and betrayal, and for those who expect endings happy.. I certainly won’t be the one to tell.

Available on Netflix, Star+, Amazon Prime and Youtube.

15 – The Shape of Water (2017)

“Oh, what a beautiful guy” is basically my reaction to this movie, some tears fell from my face with this love story, and this beautiful production. Now, one piece of advice I have is that first, don’t try to turn your bathroom into a water tank because your boyfriend is half a fish, it won’t work, second that you don’t own your city’s water network, so control yourself.

And if you happen to find a humanoid sea creature, try not to notify the authorities, after all, it can fall in love with you, eat your cat and take you with it to the bottom of the sea.

Available on Star+

16 – Beauty & the Beast (2017 – Live Action)

Of course feelings are, like a song like Beauty and the Beast. Who doesn’t love a cute romance to warm the heart? To sing and dance with magical objects in a dark castle, with a cursed man in the form of a monster, where only true love can break the curse?

So grab your books, steal some roses from someone else’s garden, and prepare your throat to sing and cry with the story of Belle and Adam.