Netflix animation with Timothée Chalamet and created by rapper Kid Cudi gets trailer; watch

IT’S HIM, THE KING! Timothée Chalamet will be in the new Netflix animation called “entergalactic“. The production was created by rapper Kid Cudi, in partnership with Kenya Barris. The streaming news won the first trailer during the company’s Geeked Week digital event last week.

In addition to Chalamet himself and the rapper, the cast is filled with stars and well-known names: Jessica Williams (Love Life), Timothée Chalamet (Dina), Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier (Hollywood), Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick… Boom!), Christopher Abbott (Kraven the Hunter), 070 Shake, Teyana Taylor (A Prince in New York 2), Jaden Smith (Karate Kid), Keith David (The Princess and the Frog), Arturo Castro (Narcos) and Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story). Promise huh, my people!

Watch the released trailer here:

The attraction will be based on the rapper’s upcoming self-titled album. The plot is inspired by the artist’s life to tell the journey of his character, Jabari, through the streets of New York. The production will have original songs.

The animation is expected to explore the encounter and evolution of Jabari’s relationship with Meadow (photographer voiced by Jessica Williams), while also showing the growth of their respective careers. We are already looking forward to it!

Netflix has not released a release date for “Entergalactic”, but rumors revolve around that the production will hit the streaming catalog between September and November this year.

