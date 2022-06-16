Netflix series mixes religious fanaticism and police cases

This is part of the online version of this Wednesday (15th) edition of Mauricio Stycer’s newsletter. In the complete newsletter, only for subscribers, the columnist also makes suggestions for reading for the week. To receive the newsletter and access the full content, click here.

Classified by Netflix as a crime series, “Pray and Obey” is actually a dive into a universe of terrifying religious fanaticism. In four episodes, directed by Rachel Dretzin, it documents the workings of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a Mormon denomination whose members practice polygamy.

Known by the acronym FLDS, the church’s Texas headquarters was the subject of a police investigation in 2008 that showed signs of sexual, physical and psychological abuse against women, some of them minors. According to the series, they are forced to marry older men.

The main theme of “Pray and Obey” is Warren Jeffs’ rise to command of the FLDS. He is the son of Rulon Jeffs, who ran the church until his death in 2002. Known as “Uncle Rulon” by his followers, he left around 20 wives and 60 children. After his father’s death, Warren married almost all of his wives.

“The more wives and children you have, the higher in heaven you will get,” says a church member on the series. Women who left the FLDS and helped the police investigate cases of abuse give very sad statements.

“The front of my wedding dress was soaked (in tears)”, says Elissa Wall, remembering the day she, at age 14, was forced to marry a cousin. “I would do anything to make him fall asleep,” says Elissa’s sister Rebecca, who married Rulon, 83, when he was 19. “Then I could spend another night without him touching me.”

“Pray and Obey” is not an easy program to digest. In fact, it is far from entertainment in the strictest sense of the word. But it makes you think. The series provokes annoyance by showing that most women in the church turn a blind eye to situations of abuse and continue to follow the leadership of Warren Jeffs even after he is convicted and imprisoned.

to remember

Netflix may not be at its best after registering a loss of subscribers in the first quarter of the year. But it still has very positive data to show, as the consultancy Ampere revealed this week. As of March 2022, the number of “original” and/or “exclusive” titles in the company’s US catalog represented, for the first time in its history, more than 50% of all available content. According to the data, there are more than 3,700 movies and TV seasons with this feature. Originals have been the main focus of Netflix’s content strategy.

The success of the new season of “Strangers Things” shows once again that the way to expand the subscriber base goes directly through the quality of the original content. Ampere data shows the company has been spending more than all other streaming platforms on original content annually since 2013. That spending peaked at $6.2 billion in 2021, more than double the second biggest spender. – Disney+ with $2.8 billion.

to forget

Bruno Arújo (left) and Dom Phillips have been missing since 05/06 Image: BBC

The disappearance of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips in the Amazon has exposed the massive communication difficulties, and persistent lack of transparency, of the Bolsonaro government. Due to the repercussion of the case, and the impact abroad, one would expect a more organized and professional news dissemination scheme. It is not what has happened. All the speculation that took place on Monday (13) about the alleged discovery of the bodies is an example of the communication disaster.

Relatives of the British journalist claim to have received the news from a Brazilian diplomat in London. The information spread quickly, naturally. Hours later, the Federal Police denied it. The Itamaraty released a note that does not clarify what happened. Only the next day, the Itamaraty apologized to the family. And President Bolsonaro further increased the anguish of relatives saying that “the evidence leads to believe that they did some evil with them”.

The phrase

This Monday (13) Roda Viva received the former president of Funai, indigenist and social activist Sydney Possuelo. Image: Reproduction/TV Cultura

“These men feel protected by the presidency of the Republic”

Sydney Possuelo on Invaders of Indigenous Lands, in “Live Wheel” From this week

