Nothing Phone: see cell phone image with transparent design

After confirming the launch of its first phone for the month of July, the manufacturer nothing began to reveal some details of the design of nothing Phone (1), stoking the curiosity of the market. the image of “transparent” back of cell phone was released on the brand’s website and on social networks recently.

“Leaks are harder to contain these days and many of you have been waiting a long time. So here it is. This is the design of the Phone (1)”, wrote the CEO and co-founder of the brand, Carl Peion its official Twitter profile, announcing the first official image of the future device.

In the photo presented, the transparent look is similar to that adopted in the headset launched last year, making it possible to see some internal elements. Right away, attention is drawn to the immense coil of wireless charging of the smartphone located in the central area, a functionality already confirmed by the manufacturer.

This is the “transparent back” of the Nothing Phone (1).Source: Nothing/Disclosure

It is also possible to notice the dual camera configuration located in the upper left corner of the rear – it is speculated that the main sensor will have 50 MP of resolution. At the bottom of the carcass of the Nothing Phone (1)it is worth mentioning the presence of the logo of the British company, in reduced size.

And the technical sheet?

If the rear look of the new cell phone is already known, the configuration remains confidential for now. Few details have been confirmed so far, such as the presence of the operating system Nothing OS based on Android 12.

Rumors indicate the use of the chip Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, alongside 8 GB of RAM, and a 6.5-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, in addition to the 4,500 mAh battery. The complete technical sheet should be announced on July 12th, when the launch of Nothing Phone (1).