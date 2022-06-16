Nubank will add functions from startup Olivia to its app

O Nubank announced this Wednesday (15) that the app da startup Olivia will be discontinued, with all its main features being integrated into the main fintech app. The artificial intelligence (AI) company and financial organization was purchased by the digital bank in November last year.

According to Nubank, the decision to end the service created in the United States in 2016 and which is now part of its portfolio will allow it to focus efforts on the bank’s app, bringing an optimized experience to almost 60 million customers in Latin America. Currently, the two companies operate independently.

THE fintech He also explained that account holders will have access to the “best solutions obtained from learning from Olivia’s app”, currently available only on the newly acquired company’s platform. Such tools will be gradually implemented in the bank’s application.

Olivia platform helps users organize their financial life.Source: Nubank/Disclosure

One of the resources that will be offered to the financial institution’s clients is the “Organizar Expenses”. The function divides the user’s monthly expenses between the “Essential”, “Free” and “Purpose” categories, offering better planning so that you know in which segment you are spending more and start saving.

How to download data from the Olivia app

According to Nubank, the Olivia’s app will stop working on July 15th. The information stored on the AI ​​startup’s platform will be completely deleted or anonymized for internal studies until the end of next month, but users will have the possibility to save it if they want.

The download of data in CSV format, for use in external expense spreadsheets, can be done until July 14th. To save them, follow these steps: