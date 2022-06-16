Nudity in Thor 4 Makes MCU History

A nude scene in Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) is already making MCU history even before the film’s premiere.

Featured in the trailer, the nude scene involving the protagonist played by Chris Hemsworth took fans by surprise. As well, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Zeus (Russell Crowe) were surprised (via The Direct).

Audiences still wonder if the actor’s nude part will be fully revealed in the final cut, or if they will blur like in the trailer. But the MPAA rating in the United States may have indicated how much nudity there will be in the film.

According to the system, the film will be PG-13, containing “intense sequences of science fiction violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity”.

The hilarious scene in the trailer doesn’t seem to have been one of the reasons for the movie rating, as all Marvel movies are rated PG-13. In Thor 3, footage briefly captures Hulk’s buttocks, but the system didn’t include partial nudity in its rundown, as it does now in Thor 4.

Meanwhile, in Eternals, the rating also held up even with a sex scene, but it didn’t involve nudity. It remains for the studio to decide in the final cut, which clearly won’t let the information out, after an actress apologized to Marvel for leaking a photo from the set.

More about Thor 4

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson.

The new film in the franchise, moreover, could be one of Marvel’s shortest, after its supposed length was revealed.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reformation is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

“To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) hits theaters on July 7, 2022.