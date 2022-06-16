“Only one technician is missing”; Vidal and +3 weight reinforcements encourage Flamengo to assemble “super team”

O Flamengo is moving strongly in the market after the dismissal of coach Paulo Sousa and the arrival of Dorival Junior. The red-black team has already made punctual signings in January, with the arrivals of Fabrício Bruno and Pablo for the defense, in addition to Marinho for the offensive side.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, striker Everton Cebolinha, who was in advanced negotiations, is Flamengo’s new reinforcement. Rubro-Negro will pay €13 million (about R$ 68 million) to remove the forward from Benfica, who has already accepted the proposal and is defining the details of the transaction.

The Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal has also been encouraging the red-black fans, who in recent weeks has declared his love for Fla, and according to information from the sector, has everything settled with the board, only to define his termination with Inter Milan, with whom he has a contract until June 2023.

In addition to them, some names are gaining strength, such as Gonzalo Montiel, Orellano and Enzo Fernández. The board is still treating all cases with caution, but the crowd is very excited about all the reinforcements, which could change the team’s level, but they still have a certain mistrust with Dorival Júnior.

