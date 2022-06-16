‘Persuasion,’ starring Dakota Johnson, hits Netflix in July; see everything we know about the new movie

A new film adaptation of the book “Persuasion”, last novel released by Jane Austen in 1818, is about to be launched. The film arrives on Netflix in July, starring the actress Dakota Johnson, and promises to be exciting.

This week, Netflix released the first movie trailer, where we can see the setting of the story in the 19th century and the actors with beautiful period costumes.

Anyone who loves a period novel can’t miss the release and, therefore, we brought all the information about the adaptation.

Check out!

When will ‘Persuasion’ be released?

The film was announced to arrive on Netflix in July 15, 2022.

Who is the cast of ‘Persuasion’?

The actress Dakota Johnson plays the main character Anne Ellitot. Next to her, the actor Cosmo Jarvis makes her love interest Frederick Wentworth. Rounding out the cast are Henry Golding, Edward Blumel, Doc Brown, Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Bailey Smith, Lydia Rose Bewley, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Izuka Hoyle.

What is the story of ‘Persuasion’?

The film follows the life of Anne Elliot, a single woman who at age 19 fell in love with Frederick Wentworth, a promising naval officer, but was persuaded by her father to break off her engagement due to the suitor’s lack of fortune. Upon meeting him again, eight years later, the young woman realizes that she may have made a mistake.

Back in the life of the Elliots, who are struggling financially, Wentworth has made a great fortune in the war and creates a dilemma for Anne, who wants her forgiveness after snubbing the officer years earlier.

According to Netflix, the film is a “modern and witty adaptation” of Jane Austen’s latest complete workconsidered by many to be her darkest book compared to her earlier works like “Pride and Prejudice” and “Emma”.

In the trailer, it is notable that the film adopted a more comical tone in the textso expect sarcastic dialogue, twists and monologues towards the camera, in the style of the series ‘Fleabag’. The direction is up to Carrie Cracknell, theater veteran making her feature film debut.

O official summary of the film says: “Living with her snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a non-conformist woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth – the suitor she sent away – falls back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.”