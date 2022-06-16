Portal são-paulino opens the game and reveals the possibility of Casares to hire striker praised by Ceni

Player is free on the market and would arrive at Tricolor at no cost in the window of the next 18th of July

Well in the Copa do Brasil, Copa Sudamericana and Brasileirão, São Paulo dreams of ending the season with at least one title. For that, Julio Casares defined that he will go to the market in search of four reinforcements: an attacking midfielder, a centre-forward, an attacker who works on the side of the field, in addition to a defender. Last Monday (13), journalist André Hernan stated the business model that the sovereign’s board will use to bring new athletes to the club.

“São Paulo looks at the market very calmly. São Paulo has no money, forget it. São Paulo will not take R$25.15 million to sign a good player. Rogério Ceni wants a winger, but the club will only look at the market if there is a possibility: a loan or a player who is not being used at another club and Rogério approves.”said the journalist.

The first target must be an attacker who acts from the sides of the field. With the sale of Marquinhos to Arsenal and the injury of Caio, who should no longer play this season, Ceni will only count on Rigoni for the position. Even because of that, because he needs an athlete for the position and doesn’t want to invest too much in the market, many fans considered the possibility of Marcos Guilherme, who terminated his contract with Internacional after a loan spell at Santos, returning to Tricolor. However, the board ruled out any possibility of this happening at this time. The information is from the portal’s reporting team. SPFC 24 hours.

Although the board confirms that the striker is not a target so far, Rogério Ceni likes the athlete and publicly praised the striker. It is worth remembering that Marcos Guilherme already had a spell at Morumbi during the years 2017 and 2018 and if he is hired, he would come the way Julio Casares and Carlos Belmonte would like: at no cost.