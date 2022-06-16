Portal says Andrey Santos is on the Italian club’s radar for 2023/2024

Club was relegated to the second division and, thinking about returning soon, wants to count on the young promise of Vasco

O Vasco doesn’t have the 2022 of dreams. It was eliminated in the second phase of the Brazil’s Cup for the Juazeirense and did not reach the end of the Carioca Championship. However, its main focus is to return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

For this, it believes that the sale of its Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) for the American company 777 Partners be the main reinforcement to solve the main financial problems and have the budget to assemble a more robust squad.

But there is also the other side of the story. THE 777 Partners owns other clubs around the world, such as red starfrom France, the Stardard Liegefrom Belgium, and the Genoa, from Italy. With this, promising names of these teams can float between them.

And, according to the “TuttoMercatoWeb“, from Italy, the North American group is already eyeing one of the great promises of Vasco to strengthen, in the future, the Italian team managed by the company. But the barcelona – another interested party – can be an obstacle in this process.

Andrey Santos18 years old, who won the starting position in 2022 and has been doing great performances with the shirt of the Vascois on the radar of Genoa. As the Italian team was relegated – the second division in Italy does not allow behind outside the European Union -, an attack is expected for next season.