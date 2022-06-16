Portugal must speed up visa issuance to attract more workers







Woman arrives at Faro airport in Portugal Photo: Pedro Nunes / Reuters

Portugal will accelerate the issuance of immigrant visas for foreign workers, members of Portuguese-speaking countries, university students and digital nomads to help combat the labor shortage and revive the country’s economy.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Ana Catarina Mendes, announced on Wednesday the creation of a new type of visa for job seekers, which allows foreigners seeking work to enter Portuguese national territory in up to 180 days.

“This diploma provides for the removal of bureaucratic barriers that prevented the rapid granting of visas. New visas will be created, especially visas for job seekers, quotas for job seekers will be eliminated and therefore it will be easier to find employment opportunities in Portugal “, said the minister.

“No tax incentive is foreseen.”

So-called digital nomads will receive the right to residency or temporary stay, and British citizens, through biometric data, will have access to everything that “every citizen here has” despite Brexit, the minister added.

Portugal has faced a shortage of workers, especially in the hospitality and tourism sector, one of the main engines of the economy, but the minister declined to say how many visa applications are expected.

The bill should be easily approved as the ruling Socialist Party has a majority in Parliament.