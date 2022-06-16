Quintero wants to renew with Vasco and is proud of his performance at Maracanã: “Things that money doesn’t pay for” | vasco

Quintero recently arrived at Vasco, but he already feels at home. The Colombian is one of the pillars of the defensive system, the team’s most solid sector in Serie B. On Sunday, against Cruzeiro, the defender had a gala performance, avoided a goal and had his best performance with the Maltese Cruz in his chest. A reason for pride for him to have his name shouted at the Maracanã.

– These are things that money doesn’t pay for, that will stay in my heart forever. As a player and as a human being, that’s the most important thing. If you ask that question to any player, they will also answer that – said Quintero, before training this Wednesday, at CT Moacyr Barbosa.

Adapted to the club, Quintero was also asked about the future. He is on loan until the end of the year at Fortaleza, but he only has a contract until December with the Ceará team. Therefore, he will be free in 2023. And the Colombian does not hide his preference.

“I’m very happy here, happy to wear a shirt as big as Vasco’s. I would stay here for ten years,” he said.

– My contract is ending at Fortaleza, I will be free. I put it in God’s hands. Now I’m focused here, 2022 at Vasco, focused on putting the club in Serie A. But if it were up to me, of course I’d want to stay here for many more years – he added.

Victory over Cruzeiro

– Not only me, but the whole team had a good performance. Hard game. Every game for us is going to be very complicated, here at home and abroad. We have already defined in the group that, when the technique does not work or due to other circumstances, there can be no lack of will and commitment. I think we are on a good streak with good results.

Secret of the defensive system

– The secret is the work. Danilo had the opportunity against Náutico, for me he was one of the best in the game. It’s work, there are players who participate little, but in training they are always giving 100%, so committed to the group that, when they are needed, they will be 100% to act. The professionalism of the group speaks volumes about this.

– The affection of the fans is incredible, not only for me, but for the whole team. He created a beautiful relationship, which represents Vasco. There is no price to pay for this, there is no money in the world to pay for this.

Engagement with Anderson Conceição

– It’s the work, the professionalism from day one. There are several young people, but very focused boys, giving themselves to learn, to do things well. They are mixtures of experience with youth, this is very good. With Anderson, I think it was something special, it seems that in the first game we had been playing together for 2, 3 years. These are things that happen, it’s not easy for you to arrive and already have a rapport like that.

– Zé was something special, the day he left he told me that we had personal things to talk about that had been around since our time in Fortaleza, and I never expected a call from him. It was a surprise for me, it was something special, he did a great job here, he left the doors open to come back. For me it was happy how he left the club, walked out the front door, doing things well. I wish him all the success in the world.

– The mister who has just arrived, we say that he is welcome, we are here to help him, to help Vasco. I wish him the best in his work.

