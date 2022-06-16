Referee is beaten to death after showing red card

The death of a referee shocked the football world last Sunday (12), because the professional of the four lines was the victim of extreme violence, during a football match at Toluca Stadium, in El Salvador, by an aggressive player. .

Jose Arnolda Amaya, 63, was beaten to death by player Juan Manuel Cruz Lorenzana after showing the athlete the red card. According to the local newspaper El Clarín, the judge was knocked down with a kick to the chest and beaten with several blows until he fainted.

The newspaper also said that the referee was rescued, but died on the way to Hospital Zacamil, in the capital São Salvador. The cause of death was internal bleeding. On Monday (13), the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) released a note vehemently repudiating the episode.

“As a federation, we repudiate all acts of violence that are taking place in the country’s different sports scenarios,” the organization wrote. “FESFUT joins the pain that befalls his esteemed family.”

The player who killed the referee had been on the run since the end of the match, but was arrested last Tuesday (14) in the Miramonte colony. On its Twitter profile, the National Civil Police published a photo of the arrested player with the caption “no crime will go unpunished”.

Jose Arnolda has been with the National Association of Referees of El Salvador (AAFES) for over 20 years, and has directed in tournaments

colonial, collegiate and Amateur League in ADFA SAN SALVADOR.