Released from Barça, Daniel Alves becomes a doubt for the Cup

Barcelona withdrew from renewing Daniel Alves and released the experienced 39-year-old Brazilian right-back. The news was published by the newspaper Sport and confirmed by UOL’s Bola Market column. Dani Alves had an agreement with Barça to renew for another six months, until December 2022, the month in which the Qatar World Cup ends, but the Catalan club ended up giving up on the idea.

On the live of Danilo and Vitãotransmitted by UOL Esporte this Wednesday (15), journalists Vitor Guedes, Marcelo Hazan and Rodrigo Mattos discussed the end of Daniel Alves’ second spell at Barcelona and the player’s future. Does he still have space in Brazilian football? Will Barça’s departure complicate Daniel Alves’ plans for the Qatar World Cup?

Vitão believes that Barça’s departure calls into question the presence of Dani Alves in the Cup. “In the national team, Dani Alves has no substitute, no one is asking for a ticket, just by being at Barcelona he would already be in the Cup. Now, he is not at Barcelona, ​​and he doesn’t have a right club to play on the side, his name starts to become a doubt.”

Hazan recalled the numbers of Dani Alves’ second spell at Barcelona and said that the departure of the Catalan club could complicate the full-back’s preparation for the World Cup.

“If he stayed at Barcelona, ​​he would have the best path to the World Cup. In that second spell, he scored a goal and provided four assists in 17 games, played a leading role in a super classic, scored and was sent off. It was better than I imagined.” his short stint at Barcelona.”

“I doubt if in a Brazilian club he will be able to keep the Brazilian team’s radar on. A lot will depend on this six-month career choice, if he goes to a leading team the chance continues, but it’s not as certain as it would be if he were at Barcelona”, said Hazan.

Mattos thinks differently. For him, Daniel Alves is one of Tite’s trusted men, who has already shown in the case of Philippe Coutinho that he does not give up his players. Not to mention the absence of strong competitors in the position.

“In relation to the selection, nothing changes, it was already clear in Coutinho’s procedure, that in this case Tite was right, Coutinho was without a club, without playing, half without threshing or border, and Tite kept calling because he was his trusted man. . In the selection, there is no option on the right side and Dani Alves has Tite’s confidence.”

‘I wouldn’t hire’

Second spell: Dani Alves scored 1 goal and provided 4 assists in 17 games for Barça Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

Before returning to Barcelona, ​​Daniel Alves generated interest from some Brazilian clubs, such as Fluminense and Athletico-PR. Now free on the market, the experienced side can return to national football to stay on the national team’s radar.

Vitão recalled the frustrated passage of Daniel Aves by São Paulo and said that, today, he would not bet on hiring. “I wouldn’t hire Daniel Alves, and if he returns to Athletico-PR or Fluminense, he’ll have to lower the ball.”

Mattos said that he would not make any long-term contract with Dani Alves, whose physical condition is no longer the same as in recent seasons and has hampered his defensive performances.

“Dani Alves will have to find a team to play until the Cup, but this team has to know that his priority will be the selection, as he has done here in Brazilian football, he leaves the team at the end of the championship if that’s the case. , that he has already made clear.”

“It could be a temporary solution for Brazilian clubs, Fluminense and Athletico-PR have already shown interest. I wouldn’t make a long contract with Daniel Alves, here in São Paulo it was already difficult for him to play at this pace”, added Mattos.

