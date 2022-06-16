Rizek: Botafogo studies legal measures to prevent CT invaders from attending club games

In addition to having registered a police report, Botafogo is studying legal measures so that fans of an organized group who invaded the CT of Espaço Lonier on Wednesday morning are prevented from attending club games. The information is from journalist André Rizek, presenter of “Seleção SporTV”.

– Botafogo is studying legal measures, and is very correct in doing so, so that the 40 people who were there can no longer attend the club’s games, in Rio de Janeiro and abroad. Botafogo is studying a judicial way to achieve success in this. I hope you make it,” Rizek said.

The presenter added that this is a still embryonic idea on the part of the club’s leaders. In the police report, Botafogo reported that the CT security guard was surrendered and that players and employees were coerced and threatened. In addition, an employee said she saw at least two armed protesters.

The protest generated international repercussions, with images of fans in the medical department intimidating players undergoing treatment widely spread. In the afternoon, before training, players and coach Luís Castro were also approached by protesters, but there were no reports of violence.