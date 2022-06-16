Roger commands training without part of the holders, but with laps from Diego Souza and Bruno Alves | Guild

Grêmio played again this Wednesday afternoon after the draw with Sport, at Arena de Pernambuco. Roger commanded activities with players who were not starters. Diego Souza and Bruno Alves returned, but Edilson and Elkeson became new casualties.

Who started among the starters on Monday did only recovery work in the gym. If on the one hand Roger Machado has reinforcements, Edilson and Elkeson had confirmed muscle injuries and will miss the team in the next rounds of Serie B.

Bitello, who was a reserve in the last round, worked normally on the pitch. Rodrigo Ferreira, Léo Gomes and Ferreira trained separately from the group. The trio performed activities with the ball and continues in the physical transition.

Diego Souza will be one of Grêmio's attractions this weekend

Brenno is recovering from a muscle injury in his right calf and this Wednesday he went down to the CT lawn. However, he only made light tennis runs around the field and is expected to miss the next match.

For the game against Sampaio Corrêa, the Grêmio commander has problems mainly on the right wing. The options to enter the position are Sarará and Jhonata Varela, who entered against Leão. Another alternative would be Roger to return to the scheme with four defenders and improvise Rodrigues on the right side.

A possible lineup for Grêmio has: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigues, Geromel and Bruno Alves; Varela (Sarará or Rodrigues), Villasanti (Thiago Santos), Bitello and Nicolas; Janderson, Biel and Diego Souza.

This Wednesday, Roger guided an exercise that simulated game situations, in which he placed an attacker and a defender one-on-one. The attacking player needed to dribble the opponent and score.

Afterwards, most of the group worked on submissions and exchange of passes. Meanwhile, more defensive players did a training of interceptions in the aerial ball and anticipation. In this work, were defenders Bruno Alves, Natã and Heitor and midfielders Sarará, Michel and Fernando Henrique.

Rodrigo Ferreira, Léo Gomes and Ferreira run in training

Finally, the group was split into three teams for a small-field exercise. Each team had six players plus the goalkeeper.

On the morning of this Thursday, the athletes presented themselves again to continue the preparation for the next round. Grêmio welcomes Sampaio Corrêa, at Arena, next Saturday, at 11 am, for the 13th round of Série B.

