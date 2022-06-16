Russia Says It Destroyed Nato-Delivered Arms Depot in Western Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

The Russian army said on Wednesday (15) that it destroyed a depot of weapons supplied by NATO countries in western Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced in a statement that “high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles have destroyed, near the town of Zolochiv, in the Lviv region, a depot of foreign weapons supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries, including 155 mm M777 howitzers. “.
Maxim Kozytski, governor of the Lviv region (west), said in a Telegram message that Ukrainian air defenses dropped a Russian missile over the city on Tuesday and that six people were slightly injured in the fall.
Unlike eastern and southern Ukraine, which have been the scene of fighting between Russians and Ukrainians for three and a half months, the west is the target of sporadic attacks by Russian troops, who target military installations that receive Western weapons.
US soldiers fire a howitzer at a base in Panjwai district of Kandaar province, Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. Photo: Reuters/Baz Ratner/File Photo
In recent weeks, the US government has delivered to Ukraine several batteries of M777 howitzers, state-of-the-art artillery pieces used until recently by the US army in Afghanistan.
President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Westerners to send “faster … more weapons and military equipment” because “the Russians have 10, 100 times more.”
“We only receive 10% of the weapons that Ukraine needs, without which we will not be able to win this war,” lamented the country’s deputy defense minister, Anna Maliar.